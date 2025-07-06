Renmin University of China Financial Technology Research Institute: Promote the mutual recognition of digital RMB and controllable stablecoins

PANews reported on July 6 that the Financial Technology Research Institute of Renmin University of China wrote an article entitled "The Rise of Stablecoins: Catalyst for the New Era of Digital Finance", which pointed out: For emerging economies such as China, the development of stablecoins brings three inspirations: First, we should accumulate experience through pilot projects in closed scenarios such as cross-border e-commerce, regional trade and offshore settlement; second, we should promote both technology and compliance, strengthen reserve transparency and on-chain security, and promote the mutual communication and recognition of digital RMB and controllable stablecoins; third, we should actively participate in global governance mechanisms such as BIS and IMF, jointly promote the formulation of digital financial rules, and strive for more interests and voice in developing countries.