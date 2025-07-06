Hong Kong media: Circle's NYSE listing increased more than fivefold in one month

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Hong Kong media Hong Kong Commercial Daily, Circle, the world's second largest stablecoin USDC issuer, was listed on the New York Stock Exchange on June 5, and recorded a more than 5-fold increase in more than a month. It is reported that Everbright Holdings has become a shareholder of Circle in 2016, and China Renaissance Capital has invested in Circle in 2018. Analysis points out that the "iPhone moment" of stablecoins is approaching investors at a speed visible to the naked eye, and the market generally believes that stablecoins are expected to reshape the global payment and financial landscape.

