After multiple liquidations, the remaining position of the “Insider Whale” has dropped to $47.34 million

PANews reported on July 6 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the short positions of the “insider whale” @qwatio were liquidated again in the recent surge. It seems that he is determined to short and will not give up shorting until all the margin is liquidated. In fact, his position was liquidated to only $43.68 million on the 3rd, but the BTC price later fell back a little, and his seriously losing position recovered a little, so he added to the position.

The $16.28 million short position opening margin has now been reduced to $800,000, and the short position has lost $15.48 million.

The current residual position after multiple liquidations is $47.34 million:

40x short 368 BTC, valued at $40.05 million, opening price $107724, liquidation price $109196;

25x short 2846 ETH, worth $7.28 million, opening price $2452, liquidation price $2611.