German media: Musk is unlikely to become a suitable leader of a political party

PANews
2025/07/06 22:28

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Zhitong Finance, citing the German "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" website, even if Musk really took the step of forming a new political party, he might not be able to become a suitable leader. The report said that the moment that Musk tried hard to prevent has finally arrived: Trump's tax and spending bill has finally become a reality. Musk once warned that he would form a new party, the "American Party", the day after the bill was passed. But Republican senators and representatives in Congress basically ignored the loud threats of the world's richest man. In the end, only three Republicans in the Senate voted against it, and only two Republicans in the House of Representatives voted against it. The report believes that Musk's political influence mainly comes from his wealth and social platform X. Today, Musk's public reputation has suffered a heavy blow. A poll released by Quinnipiac University in June showed that only 30% of respondents said they had a favorable impression of him, and 57% of respondents said they had a negative impression of him. Such low popularity shows that even if he really takes the step of forming a new party, it will be difficult for him to become a suitable leader.

