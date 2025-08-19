$376M Presale & 2,660% ROI Already Delivered: Here’s Why BlockDAG Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now!

In a market where presales often thrive on promises but rarely show progress, BlockDAG (BDAG) is setting a different standard. Instead of relying on hype, it has already launched a working testnet before its mainnet release. This move demonstrates delivery and reassures the market that development is on track.

The presale numbers show the impact. BlockDAG (BDAG) has now raised $376 million, sold 25.2 billion coins, and moved through 29 batches, with the current price at $0.0276. Those who joined in Batch 1 at $0.001 have already gained an impressive 2,660% ROI. With more than 19,300 hardware miners sold, generating $7.8 million in sales alone, it’s clear that demand goes beyond speculation.

Testnet as Proof of Delivery

The release of BlockDAG’s testnet is more than just a technical checkpoint; it’s proof that the project can back up its claims. The testnet already supports smart contracts, a blockchain explorer, and a faucet where developers can test transactions. These early features set the stage for real applications to be built before the mainnet is even live.

For those looking for the best crypto to buy now, this kind of early execution matters. Many projects promise test environments but struggle to deliver, leaving their communities guessing. BlockDAG’s progress builds credibility and gives developers the head start needed to build useful dApps from day one.

Presale Momentum Meets Real Progress

Most presales are fueled by hype. BlockDAG’s presale is different; its momentum is reinforced by actual delivery. Moving through batches quickly, the project’s pricing structure rewards early participation, while continued growth reflects strong community backing.

The nearly $376 million raised so far is more than just a figure. It’s capital that can be put toward infrastructure, partnerships, and ecosystem expansion. The balance of rising demand and early proof-of-work makes BlockDAG stand out as one of the few presales showing both growth and delivery at the same time.

From Testnet to Potential Revenue

BlockDAG’s roadmap is clear: build a utility that drives ongoing adoption. Its hybrid DAG + Proof-of-Work architecture allows high transaction throughput, opening the door to scalable DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, and enterprise-grade apps.

With developers already experimenting on the testnet, by the time the mainnet arrives in 2025, applications could already be ready to attract users and transaction activity. For holders, that creates the potential for lasting value beyond early presale excitement.

Last Word

BlockDAG is doing what most presales don’t: proving delivery before launch. With a live testnet, nearly $376M raised, 25.2B coins sold, and 2,660% gains for earliest buyers, it’s building both trust and momentum. Add in the miner sales and growing ecosystem, and it’s clear why BDAG is being called the best crypto to buy now.

Instead of being just another speculative presale, BlockDAG is showing how preparation, proof, and presale growth can work together to build a revenue-generating blockchain for the future.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Source: https://cryptodaily.co.uk/2025/08/376m-presale-2660-roi-already-delivered-heres-why-blockdag-is-the-best-crypto-to-buy-now

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
