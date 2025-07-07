Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto companies, accusing them of helping circumvent sanctions

PANews reported on July 7 that according to the Ukrainian Pravda on July 6, Ukrainian President Zelensky signed a decree to impose sanctions on individuals and legal entities that assist Russia in transferring assets through cryptocurrencies. The sanctions involve 60 companies, 55 of which are registered in the Russian Federation. 19 of the sanctioned entities are large cryptocurrency miners, 17 are digital financial asset information system operators, 19 are part of Russia's financial infrastructure, and 5 are crypto exchange operators involved in circumventing sanctions. In addition, Ukraine has imposed sanctions on 73 individuals, including managers and owners of sanctioned companies, as well as officials of the Russian Central Bank.

