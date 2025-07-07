Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.6)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

?7/6 Update:

Bonk's daily token issuance, number of graduated tokens, and transaction volume all reversed pump

Revenue has exceeded 68,000 SOL, repurchased Bonk and GP

Bonk call: Bonk Guy@theunipcs

(Once made huge profits by long on Bonk, second largest holder of USELESS, diamond hand concept)

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!