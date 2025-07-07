Stablecoin and cross-border payment concepts continue to rise, and nearly ten stocks including Shiji Information hit the daily limit

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Cailianshe, stablecoin and cross-border payment concepts continued to rise during the session, with Shiji Information and Xunxing shares hitting the daily limit. Previously, Zhongyi Technology, Beijing North, Jinshi Technology, Jihong Shares, Qingdao Kingking, and Shengyibao all hit the daily limit. On the news front, on July 4, the central bank publicly solicited opinions on the "Draft for Comments on the RMB Cross-Border Payment System Business Rules". In addition, the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Xu Zhengyu, said on the 7th that the goal is to issue stablecoin licenses within this year.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.