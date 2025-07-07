Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's virtual asset OTC trading custody services are expected to be mainly supervised by the Securities and Futures Commission

PANews
2025/07/07 10:49
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.3719+0.04%

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Ming Pao, when the Hong Kong Treasury Department consulted the public on virtual asset over-the-counter (OTC) transactions last year, it proposed that the Commissioner of Customs and Excise issue licenses and that the Customs and Excise Department regulate virtual asset OTC services. Hong Kong Treasury Secretary Paul Chan explained that when the OTC was proposed to be regulated by the Customs, some Legislative Council members expressed different opinions, including concerns about regulatory arbitrage. Later, it was found that the market operation model was more complicated than originally imagined. Some OTC institutions not only operated OTC services but also provided custody services. Therefore, they hoped to centrally regulate related transactions. Now the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission is defined as the main regulator. If the (service) involves banks at that time, the HKMA will be the front-line regulator.

Xu Zhengyu also added that regardless of whether virtual asset service providers will eventually be treated as licensed, full expectations will be given to ensure that there are sufficient regulatory and other resources to process license applications.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

PANews reported on July 31 that according to NLNico, Sweden's Fragbite Group has recently purchased 2.7 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 7.
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:35
5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

According to a report by Onchain Lens on July 31st, five wallets from the Satoshi era, dormant for 15.3 years, are suspected to be owned by the same person, who
ERA
ERA$1.1613+2.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:53
Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Compiled by: Felix, PANews Ever since President Donald Trump requested the establishment of the Digital Asset Markets Task Force in January of this year and its report outlining recommendations
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004731-2.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002183-0.77%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018189+26.84%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.432+0.01%
Everscale
EVER$0.00935-3.60%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:25

Trending News

More

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Will SUI bulls lose steam ahead of $128M token unlock?

SEC issues new ‘listing standards’ for crypto ETPs, what are they?