Babylon plans to launch the Bitcoin multi-staking testnet in Q3, and the mainnet in Q4

PANews reported on July 7 that Bitcoin staking protocol Babylon announced its 2025 roadmap, planning to launch a Bitcoin multi-staking testnet in the third quarter of this year. The first batch will integrate ETH Rollups and Cosmos sovereign chains, and will also launch the Genesis EVM testnet. The Bitcoin multi-staking mainnet and Genesis EVM mainnet will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2025. Bitcoin liquidity applications are planned to be launched in the first quarter of 2026.

