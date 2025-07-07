Hong Kong-listed company Jinyong Investment and AnchorX reach strategic cooperation to explore the application of stablecoin AxCNH

PANews reported on July 7 that Hong Kong-listed Jinyong Investment Co., Ltd. (01328) announced that it had signed a strategic cooperation framework memorandum with digital currency solution provider AnchorX. The two parties will explore cooperation in cross-border payments, stablecoin applications, digital asset transactions and blockchain technology investment. AnchorX issued the stablecoin AxCNH pegged to the offshore RMB, aiming to reduce international payment costs and promote the internationalization of the RMB.

Jinyong Investment said that this cooperation will help it expand the potential of the cryptocurrency market and enhance the integration of traditional finance and Web3. At present, the two parties have not signed a formal agreement with legal effect, and relevant progress will be announced separately.