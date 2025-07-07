Trump administration set to deliver first major crypto policy report

Crypto.news
2025/07/07 21:15
READY
READY$0,003302+4,72%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0004821+1,40%
Major
MAJOR$0,16326-1,95%
america party
AMERICA$0,0003212-0,92%

The White House is getting ready to release its first official crypto report after several months of internal work.

According to a Monday release by Crypto in America, the report, ordered under a January executive directive from President Trump, is due by July 22. Expected to outline a broad strategy for digital asset regulation in the U.S., it will mark the administration’s first formal stance on how federal agencies should approach the crypto sector, covering both legislative and regulatory recommendations.

The working group behind the report is co-led by U.S crypto czar David Sacks and Congressman Bo Hines, and includes senior officials from the Treasury Department, the SEC, the CFTC, and the Department of Commerce. 

Citing sources familiar with the discussions, the report added that the group has been meeting for months to coordinate a federal framework that aligns with Trump’s goal of cementing the United States as the world’s crypto capital.

While contents of the report remain under wraps, early signals point to several key areas. One possible recommendation is the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve, as proposed by Trump earlier this year. The group is also reportedly weighing how to ensure crypto firms have fair access to banking services, particularly with regard to the Federal Reserve’s role in granting access to payment infrastructures.

Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham reportedly described the ongoing deliberations as “productive and fruitful,” calling the upcoming report a potential roadmap for the administration’s crypto agenda.

The expected July 22 release comes as Congress prepares to vote on a set of major crypto bills, including the GENIUS stablecoin Act and others covering market structure and central bank digital currencies. 

Meanwhile, the Senate Banking Committee is also set to hold a hearing on crypto industry regulation later this week, featuring testimony from industry figures such as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger, Chainalysis CEO Jonathan Levin, and Paradigm General Partner Dan Robinson.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

PANews reported on July 31 that according to NLNico, Sweden's Fragbite Group has recently purchased 2.7 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 7.
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:35
5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

According to a report by Onchain Lens on July 31st, five wallets from the Satoshi era, dormant for 15.3 years, are suspected to be owned by the same person, who
ERA
ERA$1,1575+2,14%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:53
Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Compiled by: Felix, PANews Ever since President Donald Trump requested the establishment of the Digital Asset Markets Task Force in January of this year and its report outlining recommendations
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0004754-3,37%
DeFi
DEFI$0,002163-1,68%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,018359+27,44%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,435+0,15%
Everscale
EVER$0,00935-3,60%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:25

Trending News

More

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Will SUI bulls lose steam ahead of $128M token unlock?

SEC issues new ‘listing standards’ for crypto ETPs, what are they?