Taojiang County Public Security Bureau issued a risk warning on the "DGCX Xinkangjia" platform suspected of fundraising fraud

PANews reported on July 7 that according to a report from the Public Security Bureau of Taojiang County, Hunan Province, some people invested in the "DGCX Xinkangjia" platform under the recommendation of others. The platform used the name of the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) to attract funds. It is actually an unauthorized and unqualified illegal platform that promised high returns and induced the spread of membership rebates. Since June 25, the platform has been unable to withdraw cash normally, and it is suspected that the capital chain has been broken, posing a high risk of fund-raising fraud. The public security organs remind people not to participate in such unapproved platform investments.

Earlier today, Shenzhen City issued a risk warning to warn against illegal fundraising in the name of stablecoins .