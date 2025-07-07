Kuru Labs, a hybrid decentralized exchange, completes $11.5 million Series A financing, led by Paradigm

PANews reported on July 7 that according to The Block, Kuru Labs announced the completion of a $11.5 million Series A financing led by Paradigm, and is committed to building a new decentralized exchange that integrates the automated market maker (AMM) and centralized order book (CLOB) architecture on the Monad blockchain. Kuru adopts a default AMM strategy to provide basic liquidity for each order book, aiming to improve the flexibility and depth of on-chain transactions. The project has previously completed a $2.2 million seed round of financing . Investors also include 0xDesigner, Zagabond and many other angel investors.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.