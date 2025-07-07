TON Foundation clarifies no official cooperation with UAE Golden Visa project

PANews
2025/07/07 23:16
TONCOIN
TON$3.518+2.29%

PANews reported on July 7 that the official website of the TON Foundation issued a statement to clarify that the news on the Internet about its cooperation with the UAE Golden Visa Project is false information. At present, TON is only conducting independent exploratory cooperation with a licensed partner focusing on blockchain infrastructure and asset tokenization, and has not reached any formal agreement or official endorsement with the UAE government. The foundation emphasized that the project is still in its early stages and any visa issuance rights belong to the relevant UAE government departments. The TON Foundation supports the joint statement of the relevant UAE regulatory authorities on the non-approval or launch of digital residence or investment visa projects, and stated that if there is any official progress, it will be announced transparently as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

PANews reported on July 31 that according to NLNico, Sweden's Fragbite Group has recently purchased 2.7 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 7.
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:35
5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

According to a report by Onchain Lens on July 31st, five wallets from the Satoshi era, dormant for 15.3 years, are suspected to be owned by the same person, who
ERA
ERA$1.1575+2.14%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:53
Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Compiled by: Felix, PANews Ever since President Donald Trump requested the establishment of the Digital Asset Markets Task Force in January of this year and its report outlining recommendations
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004754-3.37%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002163-1.68%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018359+27.44%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.435+0.15%
Everscale
EVER$0.00935-3.60%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:25

Trending News

More

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Will SUI bulls lose steam ahead of $128M token unlock?

SEC issues new ‘listing standards’ for crypto ETPs, what are they?