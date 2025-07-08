Kuru Labs’ $11.6m round sets stage for the ultimate DEX experiment

Crypto.news
2025/07/08 00:25
Threshold
T$0.01805+4.81%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000451-11.74%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002149-2.49%

What if Uniswap’s model isn’t the endgame? Kuru Labs, backed by Paradigm’s latest investment, is testing that theory with an audacious plan to replace AMMs entirely with an on-chain orderbook. Success could redefine DeFi’s trading infrastructure.

On July 7, Kuru Labs, the startup building a decentralized exchange on Ethereum-compatible Monad, announced an $11.6 million Series A funding round led by Paradigm.

The raise, which follows a $2 million seed round last year, will fuel the development of what could be the first fully functional on-chain central limit orderbook for the EVM. The round included participation from notable angel investors like Viktor Bunin, Zagabond, and former FTX product lead Tristan Yver, signaling strong industry confidence in Kuru’s approach.

Building for a post-AMM future

The $11.6 million capital injection led by Paradigm will primarily accelerate Kuru Labs’ two biggest priorities: expanding its engineering team and deploying its hybrid orderbook model on Monad’s upcoming mainnet.

Unlike traditional AMM-based DEXs, Kuru’s architecture merges a central limit orderbook with a fallback automated market maker, creating a structure designed to offer tighter spreads while ensuring liquidity doesn’t dry up, at least in theory. The platform is built as a vertically integrated liquidity hub, including a discovery terminal, token launchpad, and tools for both active and passive liquidity provision.

According to the announcement, Kuru’s goal is to streamline the DeFi trading stack into a single interface, something Kuru’s team believes legacy DEXs have failed to do.

“We are grateful to all of our investors for their confidence in us, and for the vibrant Monad and Kuru communities’ continuous support,” the team stated in its announcement. “We look forward to launching on mainnet and building the decentralized liquidity hub for the Monad ecosystem!”

Kuru’s approach is ambitious because it challenges a fundamental DeFi assumption: that AMMs, despite their inefficiencies, are the only viable model for decentralized trading.

Orderbooks have long been the gold standard in traditional finance, offering price precision and deeper liquidity, but they’ve struggled on-chain due to Ethereum’s latency and gas costs. Even Solana’s lightning-fast DEXs like Phoenix rely on off-chain components, making Kuru’s fully on-chain CLOB a high-stakes technical gamble.

Kuru’s entire thesis hinges on Monad’s technical promises: 10,000 transactions per second and one-second block finality. Existing EVM chains like Ethereum and Arbitrum can’t support a functional orderbook because gas fees and slow blocks disincentivize market makers from updating quotes frequently.

Monad’s parallelized EVM execution and optimized state database aim to eliminate those bottlenecks, making it the first chain where an on-chain CLOB could feasibly compete with centralized exchanges.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

PANews reported on July 31 that according to NLNico, Sweden's Fragbite Group has recently purchased 2.7 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 7.
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:35
5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

According to a report by Onchain Lens on July 31st, five wallets from the Satoshi era, dormant for 15.3 years, are suspected to be owned by the same person, who
ERA
ERA$1.1575+2.14%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:53
Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Compiled by: Felix, PANews Ever since President Donald Trump requested the establishment of the Digital Asset Markets Task Force in January of this year and its report outlining recommendations
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004754-3.37%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002163-1.68%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018359+27.44%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.435+0.15%
Everscale
EVER$0.00935-3.60%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:25

Trending News

More

Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Will SUI bulls lose steam ahead of $128M token unlock?

SEC issues new ‘listing standards’ for crypto ETPs, what are they?