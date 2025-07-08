Dow Jones down 500 points after Trump’s tariff deadline looms

Crypto.news
2025/07/08 01:32

U.S. stocks were down as Trump continues to escalate tariff threats, this time against Japan and South Korea.

Major U.S. stock indices fell as President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on major US trading partners. On Monday, July 7, Dow Jones lost 470 points or 1.05%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.84%. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite was down 0.90%.

Markets were focusing on Trump’s latest threats on trade, stating that he would extend 25% tariffs on Japan and South Korea. He also warned them against the retaliation, citing that he would further escalate. Trump blamed the two countries for persistent trade imbalances, with the U.S. importing much more than it exported.

This escalation in rhetoric comes despite Trump’s earlier statements suggesting that trade talks with major trading partners are proceeding well. The White House also extended the deadline for trade talks from July 9 to August 1, giving its trading partners more time to agree to deals. At the same time, Trump also threatened punitive 10% tariffs to countries that have “anti-American” policies.

The extension of the deadlines and the escalation in rhetoric are causing some traders to question whether the trade talks with most of the U.S. trading partners will be finalized by July 9.

Tesla shares sink as Musk breaks with Trump again

At the same time, shares of Tesla were sinking 7.2% as the feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk escalated. The tech CEO announced the creation of the “America Party,” a new political party to take on Trump and the Republicans.

The stated reason for Musk’s split with Trump is the recently passed budget bill. Significantly expanding the U.S. deficit, the bill undid all of the savings made by Musk’s DOGE department. What is more, Tesla’s shares have also been hurt by the loss of the electric vehicle tax credits in Trump’s budget. The change will effectively make Teslas and other EVs more expensive for U.S. customers.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

PANews reported on July 31st that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently issued the "Guidelines for the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers." The guidelines (including the section on customer account
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:49
5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

According to a report by Onchain Lens on July 31st, five wallets from the Satoshi era, dormant for 15.3 years, are suspected to be owned by the same person, who
ERA
ERA$1.1646+2.13%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:53
Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Compiled by: Felix, PANews Ever since President Donald Trump requested the establishment of the Digital Asset Markets Task Force in January of this year and its report outlining recommendations
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004851+3.16%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00215-2.45%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017738+23.37%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.443+0.56%
Everscale
EVER$0.00935-3.60%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:25

Trending News

More

Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Will SUI bulls lose steam ahead of $128M token unlock?

SEC issues new ‘listing standards’ for crypto ETPs, what are they?