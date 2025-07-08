Musk has contacted Chinese-American politician Andrew Yang about forming a party

PANews reported on July 8 that Elon Musk is setting out to create a new party to stir up the American political system, and he talked with Andrew Yang, a Chinese-American entrepreneur and former Democratic presidential candidate, about this fledgling effort. Andrew Yang, who ran for the US presidency in 2020 and is also the founder of the independent party "Forward Party", said in an interview that he has been "in touch" with Musk and his team. "I'm excited for anyone who wants to get rid of the two-headed (donkey and elephant) monopoly," Yang said, "I'm happy to help others understand what this road looks like." Yang did not answer follow-up questions about when they talked and what else they discussed. After his failed run for mayor of New York City as a Democrat in 2021, he stepped up his criticism of the two-party system in the United States. The "Forward Party" has been recognized in a few states, and its goal is to get voting opportunities in all 50 states this year.