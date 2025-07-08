Trump Calls Elon Musk A Train Wreck as Political Rift Deepens

2025/07/08 06:46
U.S. President Donald Trump branded former special government employee Elon Musk a “train wreck” on Truth Social Sunday night after the Tesla billionaire announced the formation of a new political party on Saturday.

Donald Trump Unleashes on Elon Musk

Trump had some choice words for Musk after he announced the creation of the “America Party” in a Saturday, July 5 X post.

“I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” Trump stated in part in the July 6 social media post. “He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States…”

Trump also took a swipe at his Democratic political opponents – who have spoken out against his latest crypto ventures in recent months – by stating that they had “lost their confidence and their minds!”

“The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats,” Trump added.

Elon Musk Criticizes Trump’s Big Beautiful Big

Trump’s commentary comes amid a growing divide between Musk and the sitting U.S. president just months after the X CEO stepped away from his White House role.

Musk has openly expressed criticism of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” in recent weeks, arguing that the budget legislation would negatively impact America’s economy.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” he wrote. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”

Trump indicated in Sunday’s Truth Social post that the long term crypto investor was unhappy with the bill’s lack of an electric vehicle mandate.

“I asked him whether or not he knew that I was going to terminate the EV Mandate – It was in every speech I made, and in every conversation I had,” Trump said. “He said he had no problems with that – I was very surprised!”

It remains to be seen what stance the America Party will have toward digital assets once fully fleshed out.

