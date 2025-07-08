‘Evil’ proposal to sell Gaza land via crypto tokens faces backlash

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Decrypt, the "Great Trust" plan developed by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Tony Blair Institute has caused controversy. The plan proposes to use blockchain tokens to sell land in the Gaza Strip, build Dubai-style artificial islands and "blockchain trade zones", set up Trump and Musk theme areas, and even suggest paying 500,000 Palestinians to leave the country and selling public land with digital tokens.

The plan was strongly condemned by Palestinian activists, who called it "bizarre and evil." BCG's financial model predicts that 25% of Palestinians will leave, believing that the cost is lower than reconstruction. Although BCG and others have drawn a clear line, the plan has been submitted to the Trump administration. Currently, more than 60% of the buildings in Gaza are destroyed. Experts say that it will take at least 2-3 years to prepare for the implementation of land tokenization in the area. The plan is actually forcing survivors to "exile."