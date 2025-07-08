A whale/institution transferred out the last 3631 ETH in the early morning, and has transferred 95313 ETH to CEX in the past month

PANews reported on July 8 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, 5 hours ago, a whale/institutional address transferred the last 3,631 ETH. This means that they have transferred all 95,313 ETH (worth $234 million) redeemed from pledges to CEX in the past month.
These ETHs were staked last year at an average price of $2,878. The average price of ETH after redemption and transfer to CEX was $2,454, resulting in a loss of $40.41 million.
