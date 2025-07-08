Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$217 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

PANews reported on July 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 7, Eastern Time) was US$217 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$165 million. Currently, IBIT's total historical net inflow has reached US$52.81 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$66.0479 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$12.275 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a daily net outflow of US$10.2061 million. The current historical total net outflow of GBTC has reached US$23.344 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$135.709 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.32%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$49.858 billion.

