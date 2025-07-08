Many institutions are preparing for Hong Kong stablecoin licenses, and the industry says not to exaggerate the impact of stablecoins

PANews
2025/07/08 11:45
Notcoin
NOT$0.002101+9.82%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to China Business News, the reporter learned from industry insiders that Hong Kong's stablecoin licenses are relatively scarce and in high demand, and it is estimated that there will be only single-digit licenses. However, in addition to JD.com, Standard Chartered, Yuanbi, etc. that have already been officially announced, there are more than 40 companies preparing to submit applications. Law firms have reported that there are dozens of intended applications, and they are currently in the consultation or preparation stage. The competition is very fierce. The applicants are basically China's largest financial institutions and Internet companies, while some small companies that intend to apply have little hope.

Against this backdrop, expectations for stablecoins to reconstruct the global monetary system are rising. Qiao Yide, vice president and secretary of the Shanghai Development Research Foundation, told the First Financial reporter that the efficiency of cross-border payments that can be improved by stablecoins may not be as high as everyone expected. Some studies have pointed out that the actual cost may be close to 1%, rather than the extremely low level advertised. At the same time, stablecoins are anchored on sovereign currencies, which are actually an extension and diffusion of the functions of legal tender and cannot subvert the system on which they depend for survival. Although the current market is in full swing and major institutions are scrambling to enter the market, there is even a view that stablecoins will reconstruct and subvert the international monetary system. But in the eyes of industry insiders, this is undoubtedly an exaggeration of the impact of stablecoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

PANews reported on July 31st that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently issued the "Guidelines for the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers." The guidelines (including the section on customer account
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:49
5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

According to a report by Onchain Lens on July 31st, five wallets from the Satoshi era, dormant for 15.3 years, are suspected to be owned by the same person, who
ERA
ERA$1.1646+2.13%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:53
Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Compiled by: Felix, PANews Ever since President Donald Trump requested the establishment of the Digital Asset Markets Task Force in January of this year and its report outlining recommendations
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004851+3.16%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00215-2.45%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017738+23.37%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.443+0.56%
Everscale
EVER$0.00935-3.60%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:25

Trending News

More

Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Will SUI bulls lose steam ahead of $128M token unlock?

SEC issues new ‘listing standards’ for crypto ETPs, what are they?