Metaplanet Tops Tokyo Standard Market With $12.87B in June Trading Volume

CryptoNews
2025/07/08 16:10

Japanese Bitcoin investment giant Metaplanet, which has been continuously increasing its BTC holdings, has seen a significant rise in stock trading volume in June.

According to Reuters, Metaplanet’s trading volume rose to 1.86 trillion yen ($12.87 billion) in June. Tokyo Stock Exchange data shows that the numbers are nearly double the 997.6 billion yen ($6.82 billion) in May.

The firm’s June trading volume surpassed that of Toyota Motor and Sony Group on the prime market, while the top spot was taken by Advantest.

Further, the company has been maintaining its top position since November last year, the report added. The hotelier-turned Bitcoin acquisition company is currently the world’s fifth-largest corporate buyer of Bitcoin.

Metaplanet’s Tokyo-listed shares have surged more than 345% this year, after it made a “strategic pivot” to become a Bitcoin treasury firm in 2024.

Japanese Bond Market Chaos: Investors Turn to Metaplanet Due to Transparency

Per Metaplanet’s website, the company now holds 15,555 Bitcoin worth $1.69 billion at press time.

With Japan’s 30-year government bond prices dropping 45% since 2019, investors are increasingly looking into Metaplanet as a Bitcoin proxy, due to the instability in fixed-income markets.

Analysts noted that despite the rally, the company’s market net asset value (mNAV) is reasonable and has room to grow.

Additionally, Metaplanet has been transparent in providing Proof of Reserves for its Bitcoin holdings, unlike its peers. The company CEO, Simon Gerovich, has publicly released on-chain verification of the company’s BTC assets.

This comes in contrast with the largest BTC corporate holder, Strategy’s CEO, Michael Saylor, who recently called on-chain proof-of-reserves a “bad idea” that could pose security threats.

On Monday, Metaplanet announced a 2,205 Bitcoin acquisition, the latest purchase in its aggressive accumulation strategy.

Since early 2025, the company has expanded its Bitcoin holdings from just 4,000 BTC in March to over 15,500 BTC in July, a fourfold increase in its position in just four months.

Crypto Community Raise Concerns Over Corporate BTC Treasury Strategy

However, there is skepticism among the community around the sustainability of the growing Bitcoin treasury trend. Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, noted that BTC holding firms may have shaky ground, as rising threats might erode shareholder value.

Besides, Glassnode lead analyst James Check, raised concerns over the longevity of the corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy. He argues that these firms have “a far shorter lifespan than most expect.”

“It’s about how serious & sustainable your product & Strategy is to sustain the accumulation,” he wrote on X last week.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

PANews reported on July 31st that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently issued the "Guidelines for the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers." The guidelines (including the section on customer account
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:49
5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

According to a report by Onchain Lens on July 31st, five wallets from the Satoshi era, dormant for 15.3 years, are suspected to be owned by the same person, who
ERA
ERA$1.1646+2.13%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:53
Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Compiled by: Felix, PANews Ever since President Donald Trump requested the establishment of the Digital Asset Markets Task Force in January of this year and its report outlining recommendations
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004851+3.16%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00215-2.45%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017738+23.37%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.443+0.56%
Everscale
EVER$0.00935-3.60%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:25

Trending News

More

Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Will SUI bulls lose steam ahead of $128M token unlock?

SEC issues new ‘listing standards’ for crypto ETPs, what are they?