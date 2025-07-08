Metaplanet plans to use Bitcoin as leverage to acquire cash flow companies

PANews reported on July 8 that Metaplanet, a Japanese hotel company that has transformed itself into a Bitcoin vault, plans to acquire companies with abundant cash flow by using its growing Bitcoin reserves as collateral. Simon Gerovich, the company's CEO, said that Metaplanet is in the "Bitcoin gold rush" stage and intends to enter the field of digital financial services in the future and consider acquiring a digital bank in Japan. The company recently announced the purchase of an additional 2,205 Bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 15,555 Bitcoins, with a market value of approximately US$1.7 billion.

