4 Arrested For Projecting Trump-Epstein Images On Windsor Castle

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 15:21
LETSTOP
STOP$0.11858-2.45%
Sex Token
SEX$44,859.94+1.96%
Sidekick
K$0.1579-0.62%
Union
U$0.014447-9.52%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.663+0.48%

Topline

British authorities arrested four people for projecting videos and images of President Donald Trump alongside convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on the wall of Windsor Castle on Tuesday night, a short while after the American leader arrived in the U.K. for a state visit.

Political campaign group Led By Donkeys project an image of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump onto Windsor Castle ahead of the President’s second state visit to the UK.

In Pictures via Getty Images

Key Facts

The British political activist group, Led By Donkeys, appeared to take credit as they shared a photo of the projection on the walls of the British monarch’s royal residence on Instagram, followed by the caption: “Hey Donald, welcome to Windsor Castle.”

The projections showed old videos of Trump’s interactions with Epstein and photos of an alleged inscription signed by the president, which read “To Jeff — You are the greatest!”

In an official statement, Thames Valley Police said four people were “arrested on suspicion of malicious communications following a public stunt in Windsor,” and all four were kept in custody.

The police department’s Chief Superintendent Felicity Parker said: “We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously…Our officers responded swiftly to stop the projection.”

Parker added that the department is conducting a “thorough investigation” into the “circumstances surrounding this incident and will provide further updates.”

Tangent

Earlier on Tuesday, a group of protestors had unfurled a large banner of a photo of Trump and Epstein in an area outside Windsor Castle to protest the president’s visit. A separate activist group called Everyone Hates Elon, which usually goes after billionaire Elon Musk, took credit for the banner in an Instagram post, saying: “The British public welcomed him with THIS gigantic banner right outside Windsor Castle where he is staying with the King this week.” The group claimed 1770 people paid for the banner and claimed this visit to the UK was all about “polishing Trump’s image.” The post then sarcastically urged its followers, “Please DO NOT share this picture…Thanks for co-operating at this difficult time for the President.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/17/four-arrested-for-projecting-trump-epstein-images-on-windsor-castle-ahead-of-presidents-visit/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03557+1.19%
Humanity
H$0.053+10.14%
Threshold
T$0.01704+1.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Share
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08703-1.37%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5403-8.45%
Triathon
GROW$0.0612+144.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Share
Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch