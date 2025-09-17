4 Arrested For Projecting Trump-Epstein Images On Windsor Castle

Topline
British authorities arrested four people for projecting videos and images of President Donald Trump alongside convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on the wall of Windsor Castle on Tuesday night, a short while after the American leader arrived in the U.K. for a state visit.
Political campaign group Led By Donkeys project an image of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump onto Windsor Castle ahead of the President’s second state visit to the UK.
In Pictures via Getty Images
Key Facts
The British political activist group, Led By Donkeys, appeared to take credit as they shared a photo of the projection on the walls of the British monarch’s royal residence on Instagram, followed by the caption: “Hey Donald, welcome to Windsor Castle.”
The projections showed old videos of Trump’s interactions with Epstein and photos of an alleged inscription signed by the president, which read “To Jeff — You are the greatest!”
In an official statement, Thames Valley Police said four people were “arrested on suspicion of malicious communications following a public stunt in Windsor,” and all four were kept in custody.
The police department’s Chief Superintendent Felicity Parker said: “We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously…Our officers responded swiftly to stop the projection.”
Parker added that the department is conducting a “thorough investigation” into the “circumstances surrounding this incident and will provide further updates.”
Tangent
Earlier on Tuesday, a group of protestors had unfurled a large banner of a photo of Trump and Epstein in an area outside Windsor Castle to protest the president’s visit. A separate activist group called Everyone Hates Elon, which usually goes after billionaire Elon Musk, took credit for the banner in an Instagram post, saying: “The British public welcomed him with THIS gigantic banner right outside Windsor Castle where he is staying with the King this week.” The group claimed 1770 people paid for the banner and claimed this visit to the UK was all about “polishing Trump’s image.” The post then sarcastically urged its followers, “Please DO NOT share this picture…Thanks for co-operating at this difficult time for the President.”
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/17/four-arrested-for-projecting-trump-epstein-images-on-windsor-castle-ahead-of-presidents-visit/