4 Best Meme Coins to Buy That Will do Better than Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2025

Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to enjoy its reputation as the original meme coin, backed by a passionate community and mainstream recognition. Analysts expect DOGE to deliver 8–12x returns in this bull market, potentially, but for many investors, that growth level feels limited compared to newer meme tokens with far more room to run. Four projects, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), BONK, Dogwifhat (WIF), and POPCAT, are emerging as stronger candidates for those seeking exponential upside beyond what DOGE can realistically offer.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) offers meme energy with real infrastructure.

At the top of the list is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), an Ethereum-based meme coin that has been drawing attention from whales and generating buzz among retail investors thanks to its dual identity as both a meme project and a blockchain infrastructure play. LILPEPE is building a dedicated Layer-2 chain for meme tokens, with low fees, sniper bot protections, and a Meme Launchpad that will allow new meme coins to launch in a fairer and safer environment.

Currently in stage 12 of its presale at $0.0021, the project has raised over $23.7 million and sold over 14.9 billion tokens. CertiK has also audited it, is listed on CoinMarketCap, and has secured two major centralized exchange listings following its presale. With a viral $777,000 giveaway, which will see 10 winners receive $77,000 each, LILPEPE has the community energy and infrastructure credibility to deliver well beyond DOGE’s expected returns. With the potential to achieve 25x or more from current levels, LILPEPE is arguably the strongest DOGE alternative in 2025.

BONK (BONK) Continues to Lead the Solana Meme Scene

BONK (BONK), trading around $0.00003317 with a market cap near $2.6 billion, has become Solana’s most dominant meme coin. After last year’s downturn, its role in strengthening Solana’s community helped establish BONK as more than just another speculative play. BONK integrates closely with Solana’s NFT and DeFi ecosystem, positioning it as a utility-driven meme coin that may benefit Solana as it continues to attract users. Projections indicate that BONK could deliver strong returns, with some speculative models targeting a price near $0.00036487, representing significant potential gains. For investors seeking exposure to Solana’s rapidly expanding ecosystem, BONK offers an accessible option under $1.

Dogwifhat (WIF) – The Cult-Level Meme That Won’t Fade

Dogwifhat started as a joke, a Shiba Inu wearing a knitted hat, but quickly became a cultural phenomenon on Solana. Its strength lies in its meme virality and strong market presence, making it more resilient than the average pump-and-dump coin. Currently trading under $3, WIF is positioned for another explosive run as speculative capital flows back into meme coins. Many traders expect WIF to rally by at least 800% over the next year, fueled by social momentum and exchange support. While Dogecoin remains the top dog regarding name recognition, WIF is proving that newer, community-driven coins can outperform it in terms of growth potential.

Popcat (POPCAT) – Viral Meme Energy Meets Speculative FOMO

POPCAT’s genius lies in its pure simplicity, a cat meme with a wildly expressive face. Despite its lighthearted branding, POPCAT has secured serious attention from meme traders who see it as the next unpredictable viral hit. With a current price of around $0.047 and a market capitalization of nearly $45 million, POPCAT is still considered undervalued relative to its viral traction. Just recently, POPCAT recorded a 44% 24-hour gain, demonstrating the strength of its community and speculative interest. Market analysts suggest POPCAT could hit $1 over the next cycle, representing over 2,000% gains from current levels. The token thrives on social media hype cycles, which can surge in days. Its smaller market cap compared to DOGE leaves plenty of room for massive percentage gains if it catches a fresh viral wave. Investors betting on the unpredictability of meme culture keep POPCAT on their watchlists for short-term moon missions.

Conclusion: meme coin growth is shifting beyond DOGE

Dogecoin will continue to pioneer meme culture in crypto, and its 8–12x growth prospects in 2025 remain remarkable for a large-cap token. However, the most explosive opportunities now lie in smaller-cap meme coins with stronger cultural momentum and more room for exponential multiples. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), BONK, Dogwifhat (WIF), and POPCAT each bring unique narratives to the table and are better positioned to deliver 15–25x gains, far beyond DOGE’s capacity this cycle. For investors seeking asymmetric returns, these tokens represent the new wave of meme coin leaders, with Little Pepe offering the most potent blend of infrastructure and community to become the standout of 2025.

