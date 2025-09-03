4 Cheap Cryptos That Could Be the New Ripple (XRP) With 6x Upside by 2026

Ripple (XRP) has long been viewed as one of the most successful altcoins of the last decade, combining strong real world utility with mainstream recognition. Yet with its market cap already in the tens of billions, the days of 10x or 20x gains are likely behind it. For investors seeking asymmetric opportunities, the focus is shifting to lower priced cryptocurrencies with the potential to follow a similar growth path. Four tokens in particular, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Sui (SUI), SEI, and Cronos (CRO), stand out as projects with the potential to deliver 6x gains or more by 2026, supported by strong narratives and growing adoption.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) could be the breakout meme token with utility

Among the newer entrants, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has captured attention by fusing meme culture with blockchain infrastructure. Built on Ethereum, the project is creating a dedicated Layer 2 chain for meme tokens, complete with low fees, sniper bot protection, and a Meme Launchpad to encourage community driven projects. This sets it apart from meme coins that rely only on hype. Currently in stage 12 of its presale at $0.0021, LILPEPE has raised over $23.2 million and sold over 14.7 billion tokens. The project’s legitimacy is further supported by a CertiK audit, a CoinMarketCap listing, and confirmed top tier exchange launches after the presale. Its viral $777,000 giveaway has kept the community growing rapidly. If LILPEPE achieves a modest market cap of $300 million, the price could rise to $0.50, representing more than 25x upside from today. This makes it one of the most asymmetric opportunities in the market, with potential to follow SHIB and PEPE’s path toward multi-billion-dollar valuations by 2026.

Sui (SUI) is building momentum as the “next Solana”

Sui (SUI) has become a rising star in the Layer 1 space, often compared to Solana because of its parallel transaction execution and fast scalability. The Sui ecosystem has been expanding steadily throughout 2025. Currently trading around $3.90 with a market cap of nearly $13.4 billion, SUI is still undervalued relative to peers like Solana, which commands over $90 billion. Analysts speculate that SUI could climb toward $50 within the next two years, representing well over a 10x gain. If adoption continues and developers flock to the network, SUI could cement itself as one of the top alternative Layer 1 blockchains, delivering returns that place it firmly in the “the next XRP” category regarding explosive adoption and price appreciation.

SEI is becoming the go-to chain for trading infrastructure

SEI (SEI) is carving out a niche in the blockchain world as a specialized Layer 1 designed for trading. SEI is still early in its growth trajectory at a current price of $0.36 and a market cap of around $2 billion. Analysts predict SEI could reach $3 to $5 by 2026, translating into gains of 1200%. This would give SEI the kind of breakout trajectory that smaller-cap tokens need to replicate XRP’s earlier explosive growth phases. With the DeFi market showing signs of renewed strength, SEI has the technical underpinnings to become the infrastructure layer that supports much of that growth, making it an attractive play for long-term investors.

Cronos (CRO) benefits from mainstream visibility and retail adoption.

Cronos (CRO), the utility token of Crypto.com, has established itself as a top contender for retail driven growth. Currently priced around $0.12 with a market cap of $3.9 billion, CRO has significant upside if Crypto.com’s global brand presence continues to expand. Analysts suggest that a move to $1 by 2026 is a realistic target, delivering over 8x gains from current levels. URO is backed by a real-world business model and exchange ecosystem, unlike many speculative tokens, giving it durability that speculative meme coins often lack. Its mix of retail visibility and real utility makes it a strong candidate for steady long-term returns.

Conclusion: four cheap tokens with massive upside potential

Ripple (XRP) remains a powerful player, but its enormous size may not offer the same life changing multiples it once did. For investors seeking the next big opportunities, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Sui (SUI), SEI, and Cronos (CRO) are positioned as strong alternatives. LILPEPE combines meme coin energy with Ethereum based infrastructure, SUI is rising as a top Layer 1 competitor, SEI is building trading infrastructure for DeFi, and CRO leverages mainstream visibility through Crypto.com. Each carries the potential to deliver 6x or more gains by 2026, with LILPEPE in particular offering asymmetric upside far beyond what most established assets can provide. For long term investors, these four tokens represent the new wave of high upside plays that could replicate XRP’s early success and reward those who act before the next bull market peak.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.