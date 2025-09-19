Cboe, one of the world’s top derivatives exchanges, will introduce continuous futures contracts for Bitcoin and Ethereum on November 10, pending regulatory approval. This is a huge win for U.S. crypto markets, consistent with President Donald Trump’s moves to make the country the “crypto capital of the world.” The new products will expand Cboe’s lineup beyond volatility and equity futures, offering institutions a regulated way to engage with the two most significant digital assets.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH): Setting the Tone for the Market

With the announcement in circulation, Bitcoin trades at $111,400, a 1.2% fall in the past 24 hours. The modest drop comes after weeks of sideways trading, with traders referring to liquidity levels at around $110,000 as key support. Ethereum, meanwhile, sits at $4,292, 1.5% down over the same timeframe. ETH has trailed BTC’s beat but does have drivers of its own, led by the creation of Layer 2 scaling solutions and increasing demand for real-world asset tokenization. BTC and ETH would set the tone for the rest of the crypto universe. If Cboe’s success is realized in creating liquidity, both tokens would become more stable, which could lay the groundwork for risk-on rollovers into smaller altcoins like Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Hyperliquid (HYPE), Stellar (XLM), and Hedera (HBAR).

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme Coin Meets Layer 2 Utility

Among the new generation of meme coins, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is quickly distinguishing itself as more than just internet humor. Built on Ethereum but racing into the Layer 2 arena, it blends meme culture with real infrastructure by offering developers and traders a low-cost, high-speed blockchain environment. One of its key innovations is the PEPE Launchpad, a platform built to incubate and support new meme projects. Unlike traditional meme tokens that rely solely on speculation, LILPEPE has introduced zero buy/sell tax and anti-sniping protections, designed to appeal to retail traders and whales seeking liquidity in volatile markets. The presale has been nothing short of remarkable. With over $25.4 million raised, stage 12 is now more than 99% complete for $0.0021. The next stage will lift the price to $0.0022, and with a projected listing value of $0.0030, scarcity is already driving urgency.

Hyperliquid (HYPE): Speed and Transparency in DeFi

DeFi continuously evolves, and among its most thrilling infrastructures that have lately gained prominence are Hyperliquid. With the drive of the HYPE token, the platform features zero gas fees and a completely on-chain order book, offering traders central exchange speed with no compromise on decentralization. Its power comes from a growing number of active traders who prioritize speed and transparency. While HYPE is unlikely to generate the outsized returns of a presale token like LILPEPE, its role in decentralized futures trading is cementing its reputation as one of the more innovative DeFi plays of 2025.

Stellar (XLM): Expanding Beyond Payments

Stellar has long been known for its low-cost, cross-border payment system. With the recent Protocol 20 upgrade, which introduced smart contracts, Stellar is expanding into new frontiers, including real-world asset tokenization. This move positions XLM as a versatile blockchain capable of serving retail users and institutions. For crypto whales, Stellar represents a diversification play — less new-money-ish than newer issuances but still at the center of the theme of real-world adoption. Its stable trajectory makes it an appealing addition for those seeking to balance growth with stability.

Hedera (HBAR): Enterprise-Grade Blockchain Efficiency

Hedera Hashgraph is still one of the most enterprise-focused projects out there. Its Proof-of-Stake Hashgraph consensus offers energy efficiency and scalability, with applications in supply chain management, tokenization, and DeFi use cases. With strong adoption by global firms, HBAR has proved itself as a sound and efficient choice for mainstream blockchains. While never likely to produce explosive profits, Hedera still appeals to institutional investors interested in performance and security.

Conclusion: Why These 4 Coins Stand Out

As Cboe prepares to launch continuous Bitcoin and Ethereum futures, the stage is set for additional institutional involvement in crypto. While BTC and ETH take the spotlight, opportunities like Little Pepe, Hyperliquid, Stellar, and Hedera offer project-specific opportunities in meme culture, DeFi ingenuity, cross-border finance, and enterprise infrastructure.

