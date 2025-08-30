4 Coins to Buy as Decision on 5 Spot XRP ETFs Gets Pushed to October.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed its decision on five proposed spot XRP ETFs, pushing the deadline to October. This wait has added some unease for Ripple (XRP) holders, but it’s really part of a wider pattern of regulators taking a slow and careful approach to the entire crypto space. For investors, however, the pause opens an opportunity to explore other strong projects gaining traction. Four tokens in particular, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), SUI, SEI, and Cronos (CRO), stand out as compelling buys during this consolidation period.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Continues To Build Credibility And Strong Early Momentum.

Among the emerging projects, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is attracting significant attention for its blend of cultural appeal and structural innovation. Unlike many meme tokens, LILPEPE is not just a speculative play. The project is building a Layer 2 blockchain on Ethereum dedicated entirely to meme coins, complete with anti-sniper bot protections, ultra-fast transaction speeds, and a Meme Launchpad to empower creators.

Verifiable milestones underscore the project’s momentum. LILPEPE has passed a CertiK audit, ensuring greater security and investor confidence. It is already listed on CoinMarketCap and is preparing to debut on two top tier centralized exchanges at launch, which could significantly improve its liquidity profile. Currently in stage 12 of its presale, LILPEPE has raised over $22.6 million and sold more than 14.3 billion tokens, reflecting robust investor demand.

Additionally, the ongoing $777,000 giveaway, where 10 winners will each receive $77,000 worth of tokens, has amplified community engagement. Numbers show that if LILPEPE keeps going the way it is, it may soon join the short list of meme projects that can stand toe-to-toe with big names like SHIB and PEPE. This is even more likely now that other Ethereum based contenders are gathering strength and stealing market share.

Sui (SUI) – Expanding the Layer 1 Frontier

Currently trading around $3.90 with a market cap of $13.4 billion, Sui is designed for scalability and instant finality. Since its launch, Sui has grown steadily thanks to developer-friendly tools and an expanding ecosystem of DeFi, gaming, and NFT projects.

In the last three months alone, SUI has climbed over 50%, showing steady momentum in a market where many altcoins have been stagnant. Analysts predict it could reach $50 in the next primary bull wave, over a 1,100% gain from current prices. While Solana is the bigger name, Sui’s smaller market cap leaves it with more room to multiply.

Sei (SEI) – The Layer 1 Optimized for Trading

Sei is a Layer 1 blockchain explicitly designed for high speed trading applications, making it a unique player in the market. Trading at around $0.36 with a market cap near $2 billion, SEI is targeting an underserved niche by offering low-latency performance ideal for decentralized exchanges, derivatives platforms, and NFT marketplaces.

The token has already posted triple-digit percentage growth since the start of the year, and with more dApps launching on Sei, adoption is expected to accelerate. A price target of $1 in 2025 would represent gains of around 177%, but if trading volumes spike during a bull market, the rally could push much higher, well into the multi-dollar range.

Cronos (CRO) – The Exchange-Backed Sleeper

Cronos is the native token of Crypto.com, one of the largest centralized exchanges in the world. Priced at about $0.12 with a market cap of $3.9 billion, CRO has already seen increased activity this year as exchange backed ecosystems regain investor trust.

With Crypto.com expanding its partnerships, sponsoring major global events, and growing its user base, CRO could see a surge in utility demand. If it revisits its all-time highs near $0.96, that’s a gain of roughly 700% from current levels. A push beyond $1 would give it the kind of momentum that could see it easily outpace SOL in percentage growth.

Conclusion: The XRP ETF Delay Highlights an Opportunity Elsewhere

While the SEC’s decision to delay spot XRP ETFs until October creates near-term uncertainty, it also underscores the importance of diversification. Ripple (XRP) may eventually benefit from regulatory clarity, but waiting for XRP ETF approvals could mean missing out on other growth opportunities. Projects like Little Pepe (LILPEPE) are already gaining significant traction with audited infrastructure, CoinMarketCap recognition, upcoming top tier exchange listings, and a strong presale performance. Similarly, SUI, SEI, and CRO each represent important narratives in blockchain adoption, spanning scalability, DeFi specialization, and ecosystem utility.

For investors positioning ahead of the next wave, these four tokens provide exposure to innovation and strong community growth at an opportune time.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.