4 Coins to Invest in as Giant Crypto Whales Resume Bitcoin to Ethereum Migration

The crypto market lit up with one of its biggest signals of the year: whales are moving billions from Bitcoin into Ethereum.

Historically, whenever whales rotate into Ethereum, capital often spills over into smaller altcoins, creating some of the best coins to invest in before the rally broadens. This time, four projects are worth close attention: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Cronos (CRO), Avalanche (AVAX), and Tron (TRX). Each has unique catalysts that could accelerate their prices if the altcoin wave follows Ethereum’s lead.

Bitcoin to Ethereum Whale Migration: A Market Trigger

A single Bitcoin whale with over $5 billion in holdings has reportedly shifted $1 billion into Ethereum, following earlier moves totaling $2.5 billion. On-chain data suggests this is part of a coordinated, possibly institutional strategy backed by the surge of capital into new U.S.-based Ether ETFs. The market impact is already visible. Ethereum has increased by more than 14% in the past month, outperforming Bitcoin, which has declined by around 8%. Institutional buyers are locking up ETH at a pace far exceeding new issuance, with treasuries like Bitmine holding over 1.7 million ETH. For smaller coins, this migration matters. If whales see Ethereum as the higher-ROI play than Bitcoin, the same logic could apply to microcaps and midcaps. This is where investors often find the best coins to invest in before the rally trickles down.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin With Muscle

Little Pepe might have started as a pun, but it’s now shaping into one of the most serious meme projects on the market. Built on its own Layer 2 blockchain optimized for meme coins, it offers ultra-low fees, near-instant transactions, and protection against sniper bots. These features directly address the chaos that often ruins new launches. The introduction of the meme launchpad extends its status beyond a token. This will serve as a hub for launching meme projects.

The presale tells the story of momentum. Now in Stage 12 at $0.0021, LILPEPE has raised $23.3 million, with more than 14.6 billion tokens sold, representing an increase of over 110% from the initial price of $0.001. With a confirmed launch price of $0.003, early holders already sit on paper gains before the token even lists.

Key trust signals are already in place. Little Pepe has passed a CertiK audit, features a transparent vesting schedule to prevent dumping, and has confirmed top-tier CEX listings at launch. Meme coins rarely take these steps, giving LILPEPE a strong edge over hype-only competitors.

The community is another growth engine. From its viral $777,000 giveaway to nonstop social buzz, LILPEPE is trending across X and Telegram. This grassroots traction carried Dogecoin and Pepe Coin into the billions, and LILPEPE is on the same trajectory. With whales piling into Ethereum, the spillover effect into meme coins could be enormous. LILPEPE’s combination of hype and utility positions it as one of the best coins for those chasing high-multiple returns. Some analysts envision a post-launch path to $0.20–$0.40, representing over 100 times the presale levels.

Cronos (CRO): Political Ties Spark New Momentum

Cronos shocked the market by soaring 40% after Trump Media announced a $6.4 billion “CRO Strategy” alongside Crypto.com. The news tied CRO directly into a political-media narrative, instantly putting it back in headlines for the first time since 2021.

Cronos Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

The rally lifted CRO’s market cap above $7.8 billion, placing it back into the top 30 cryptos. While still far from its all-time high of $1, the token has a major narrative catalyst tied to mainstream adoption and political relevance. For investors, the Trump-CRO link is a double-edged sword. It makes CRO volatile, but it also ensures sustained media attention. With fresh momentum and new treasuries backing it, CRO earns its place on the list of best coins to invest in if you’re hunting for event-driven upside.

Avalanche (AVAX): On-Chain Activity Surges

Avalanche is holding strong around $22.75, with on-chain activity hitting record highs. Daily transactions recently spiked to 1.97 million, part of a 66% weekly surge that shows adoption is heating up again

Avalanche Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

The price chart paints a classic accumulation base. AVAX has defended the $20 support zone for months, consolidating in a way that suggests a breakout could be brewing. Analysts are eyeing $25 as the key breakout trigger, with potential upside of up to $55 if momentum continues. With speculation around an AVAX ETF filing, Avalanche’s fundamentals align with technical strength. AVAX appears to be one of the best coins to invest in for traders seeking alternatives to ETH, as on-chain demand recovers.

Tron (TRX): Whale Confidence and On-Chain Scale

Tron remains one of the busiest blockchains in the industry, surpassing 11.3 billion total transactions and hosting more than 329 million accounts. Its network effect is undeniable, and recent moves show it’s doubling down on efficiency by cutting fees nearly 60%.

Tron Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Whale interest has also been picking up. Recent large-scale TRX purchases suggest confidence in a rebound from the $0.32–$0.35 support zone. Analysts now target near-term upside levels at $0.37–$0.42, building on its steady higher-low structure. For investors, Tron’s mix of scale, whale accumulation, and cost efficiency keeps it in the conversation as one of the best coins to invest in during an altseason narrative.

Conclusion

With whales moving billions from Bitcoin into Ethereum, the tide might shift toward altcoins. This rotation has historically triggered meme coins, Layer-1s, and event-driven tokens to see explosive gains. Cronos has political headlines, Avalanche has surging activity, and Tron has unmatched scale, but Little Pepe stands out as the play with the highest ROI potential. Its presale success, upcoming CEX listings, and viral community buzz make it a meme coin that can ride the altseason wave to life-changing multiples.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

