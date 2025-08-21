4 Explosive Cryptos ChatGPT Says Could Go Parabolic This Year

If you’re tired of Wall Street analysts, mainstream investors, and major publications recycling the same big-name cryptos as the ‘must-haves’ for your portfolio, maybe it’s time to spice things up and try a fresh approach – one powered by AI.

To put it to the test, we asked ChatGPT for its top picks for the next cryptos to explode.

And to our delight, the AI dug deep into online chatter across platforms like X and Reddit and recent performance data from sources like CoinMarketCap to churn out a mix of utility-driven altcoins and pure community-backed meme coins.

These could deliver returns strong enough to outshine the mainstream picks combined. That’s the true power of an altcoin season.

Keep reading to discover ChatGPT’s top altcoins to buy right now, including what they bring to the table, their past performance, and their explosive potential ahead.

1. Maxi Doge ($MAXI) – Dogecoin on Steroids, Built for 1000x Gains

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is ChatGPT’s top pick for the best crypto to buy now.

Right off the bat the AI is backing projects with low-cap, high-upside potential. Exactly the kind of explosive plays you want in this altcoin cycle.

Think of Maxi as Dogecoin on pre-workout. On the surface, he looks a lot like Doge, but under the hood, he’s a different beast altogether. While Doge thrives on wholesome, cutesy vibes, Maxi is the anti-Doge.

His aura is built around lifting heavy at the gym, chugging protein shakes and caffeine, and pulling all-nighters staring at charts, hunting the next 1000x crypto. That’s what $MAXI represents: raw, unfiltered, degen energy.

The crypto community has rallied around Maxi’s mindset of never skipping leg day, never skipping a pump.

In their eyes, there’s no point chasing 5-10% gains when the real opportunity is in 1000x returns if you’re bold enough to take the bet.

$MAXI Tokenomics as illustrated on the presale website.

So how does $MAXI plan to get those max gains? By going viral. The roadmap is built around heavy marketing and community engagement.

$MAXI holders, for instance, gain access to exclusive weekly trading competitions, leaderboards, prizes, and events designed to drive demand and hype.

On top of that, a huge 40% of the token’s supply is reserved for PR events, paid campaigns, and influencer collaborations, all aimed at cementing $MAXI as a top trending crypto.

And the degen energy doesn’t stop there. The devs also plan to push Maxi onto major futures platforms, giving loyal $MAXI traders the perfect chance to crank up their leverage and shoot for sky-high gains.

Why chase safe plays when you can go 1000x long! That’s the $MAXI ethos: life is short, crypto is wild, and the only way forward is full throttle.

Currently in presale, Maxi Doge has already raised over $1.3M from early investors, with each token available at just $0.000253. Get in while it’s still under the radar!

For more information, check out $MAXI’s official website or read our guide on How to Buy Maxi Doge

2. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – Leveling the Playing Field in Meme Coin Trading

Snorter Token ($SNORT) is one of the hottest new altcoins in presale, offering the perfect opportunity to ride the explosive growth of the meme coin market.

Over the past year, meme coins have surged, with market capitalization climbing more than 81% and trading volume skyrocketing 165%, proving that this segment is attracting fresh participants and spawning thousands of new tokens daily.

So how does Snorter plan to capture this momentum? By powering the Snorter Bot, a next-generation Telegram trading bot built to give retail traders the same edge as institutions.

Unlike other bots in the industry, Snorter Bot offers automated execution of buy/sell limit/stop orders, letting you snipe liquidity in newly listed meme coins, beating institutions with their advanced tools.

Snorter Bot features.

While competing with institutional whales might sound complicated, Snorter keeps things simple.

Since it runs directly on Telegram, using it is as easy as sending a regular message. Place orders, monitor your crypto portfolio, or even copy trades from seasoned pros, all with straightforward chat commands.

Snorter is just as secure as it is easy to use. The bot is designed with top-tier safeguards to protect you from on-chain threats like rug pulls, honeypots, and MEV (Maximal Extractable Value) attacks.

With Snorter, you can dive into the meme coin arena with confidence, knowing you won’t lose your funds to malicious actors.

Interested? Buy $SNORT, which also unlocks a bunch of exclusive perks, including:

  • No daily sniping limits
  • Lowest trading fees in the industry – just 0.85%
  • Advanced analytics
  • Staking rewards – currently yielding 135%

The best part? Since Snorter Token is currently in presale ($3.2M+ raised), you can grab it for an ultra-low price of $0.1019. Our price prediction suggests $SNORT could reach $1.92 by 2026 – a 1,784% or nearly 18x return on your initial investment if you buy today.

Visit $SNORT’s official website for more information or read our How to Buy Snorter Guide.

3. Tutorial ($TUT) – AI-Powered Crypto Educator Turned Market Star

Launched in February this year, Tutorial ($TUT) has quickly become one of the steadiest performers in the altcoin market.

Since its debut, $TUT has surged over 23,300%, with most of that explosive growth credited to its massive rally in March.

As the name suggests, Tutorial isn’t just another meme or speculative token; it’s built with a mission to educate users on the fundamentals of cryptocurrency, blockchain, and especially the BNB Chain ecosystem.

Tutorial ($TUT) – AI-Powered Crypto Educator Turned Market Star

At the heart of this project is the Tutorial Agent, an AI-powered educational tool designed to simplify complex crypto concepts, like trading on the best decentralized exchanges (DEXs), creating a crypto wallet, or writing smart contracts.

After two months of virtually no action, $TUT surged over 9% yesterday alongside a significant spike in trading volume.

This move could signal the end of its consolidation phase and the start of renewed upward momentum, fueled by growing participation in the broader crypto market.

4. Comedian ($BAN) – Chaos, Controversy, and a Fresh Breakout

If you’re looking for a proven performer that has just kicked off a new rally, Comedian is a fantastic choice.

The token recently broke out of a long-standing consolidation zone that had been in place since early May. Even better, it did so with a fat green candle, surging 22% in a single day.

Now, Comedian looks set to retest its recent all-time highs of around $0.20, which would mean another 130% upside from current levels.

Comedian ($BAN) – Chaos, Controversy, and a Fresh Breakout.

So, what exactly is Comedian? At its core, it’s a hype-driven meme coin built on irony and social commentary. Its inspiration comes from the infamous modern art piece featuring a banana taped to a wall.

If you’ve been on the internet long enough, you might remember how this work sparked heated debates about whether modern art is genius or just plain ridiculous.

As a good community-driven meme coin, Comedian doesn’t take sides. Instead, it thrives on the chaos of internet culture, using controversy and conversation as fuel for massive investor gains.

And while that might sound nonsensical to a traditional Wall Street analyst, it’s exactly this raw, unpredictable momentum that meme coins use to rocket portfolios in today’s market.

Conclusion

When asked to ditch the obvious choices and pick a high-risk, high-reward portfolio, ChatGPT cut through the noise and spotlighted high-upside plays with return potential no self-respecting crypto guru list will ever give you.

The AI’s top suggestions include Maxi Doge ($MAXI), Snorter Token ($SNORT), Tutorial ($TUT), and Comedian ($BAN).

That said, kindly keep in mind that none of the above is financial advice. The crypto market is highly volatile, so you must always do your own research before investing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
