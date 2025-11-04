4 Key Crypto Projects Lining Up Big November Releases

Several crypto projects are entering November with key developments that could attract market attention. Lighter, EtherFi, Aerodrome, and Folks Finance are among the projects with key milestones planned.

These include new trading features, buyback proposals, and product releases expected in the first half of the month.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Ether.fi (ETHFI) Governance Vote on $50 Million Buyback Concludes Today

Ether.fi (ETHFI) reaches a key governance milestone today, November 3, as community voting concludes on a proposal to authorize up to $50 million in ETHFI token buybacks.

Under the proposal, the EtherFi Foundation will buy ETHFI tokens from the open market whenever the price drops below $3. The initiative aims to enhance liquidity, stabilize token value, and strengthen long-term holder confidence.

All buyback transactions will be publicly reported. If approved, the initiative will take effect immediately. The vote comes at a critical moment for ETHFI.

BeInCrypto Markets data showed that the altcoin has dropped more than 46% over the past month. At the time of writing, ETHFI was trading at $0.93, representing a 7.29% decline over the past 24 hours.

ETHFI Price Performance. Source: BeInCrypto Markets

A successful buyback could help stabilize the token’s price and restore investor confidence amid ongoing market volatility. Without approval, ETHFI may remain vulnerable to further downside pressure.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Folks Finance Schedules FOLKS Token Launch

Folks Finance, a cross-chain decentralized finance protocol, will debut its native FOLKS token on November 6. At the Token Generation Event (TGE), FOLKS will launch using the Wormhole NTT cross-chain standard.

The token will act as the central element of protocol governance, enabling community participation in key decisions and supporting long-term incentive structures. The total supply of FOLKS is capped at 50 million tokens.

At launch, 12.7 million FOLKS representing 25.4% of the total supply will be released into circulation. The initial allocation will go toward ecosystem growth and a community airdrop.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Aerodrome Set for Major Upgrades in November

Aerodrome, the leading decentralized exchange on Base, is preparing to close its MetaDEX02 phase next week. The network will release two major upgrades.

After this, the team will shift all attention to MetaDEX03. According to Alexander, this is their “most advanced” decentralized exchange operating system (DEXOS).

The contributor described it as a “massive upgrade”, meaning it will bring significant improvements or new features compared to the previous version.

These represent a substantial evolution for a protocol that is the top revenue-producing DEX and fourth-highest earning protocol in DeFi, surpassing Ethereum and Solana.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Lighter Plans Spot Trading Launch

Rounding out the quartet is Lighter. The Ethereum Layer-2 perpetuals exchange, known for its zero-fee model, is accelerating its product roadmap.

During a recent interview, CEO Vladimir Novakovski shared the company’s upcoming roadmap, noting that spot trading could go live in early November. Lighter would initially list key assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), with additional meme coins to be listed shortly thereafter. Nevertheless, the team has yet to announce an exact date for the launch.

On October 31, the platform launched foreign exchange (FX) perpetuals trading, broadening its appeal beyond crypto natives, targeting traditional finance traders seeking on-chain efficiency.

With EtherFi’s governance vote, Lighter’s spot trading launch, Aerodrome’s technical upgrades, and Folks Finance’s token debut, November is shaping up to be an eventful month for the crypto market — one that could reignite market momentum across multiple ecosystems.