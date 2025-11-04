ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post 4 Key Crypto Projects Lining Up Big November Releases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Several crypto projects are entering November with key developments that could attract market attention. Lighter, EtherFi, Aerodrome, and Folks Finance are among the projects with key milestones planned. These include new trading features, buyback proposals, and product releases expected in the first half of the month. Sponsored Sponsored Ether.fi (ETHFI) Governance Vote on $50 Million Buyback Concludes Today Ether.fi (ETHFI) reaches a key governance milestone today, November 3, as community voting concludes on a proposal to authorize up to $50 million in ETHFI token buybacks. Under the proposal, the EtherFi Foundation will buy ETHFI tokens from the open market whenever the price drops below $3. The initiative aims to enhance liquidity, stabilize token value, and strengthen long-term holder confidence. “The Foundation intends to progressively expand buy-back capacity in proportion to protocol revenues, particularly while ETHFI remains below US $3, ensuring efficient use of surplus revenue to strengthen market confidence and reduce circulating supply,” the proposal reads. All buyback transactions will be publicly reported. If approved, the initiative will take effect immediately. The vote comes at a critical moment for ETHFI. BeInCrypto Markets data showed that the altcoin has dropped more than 46% over the past month. At the time of writing, ETHFI was trading at $0.93, representing a 7.29% decline over the past 24 hours. ETHFI Price Performance. Source: BeInCrypto Markets A successful buyback could help stabilize the token’s price and restore investor confidence amid ongoing market volatility. Without approval, ETHFI may remain vulnerable to further downside pressure. Sponsored Sponsored Folks Finance Schedules FOLKS Token Launch Folks Finance, a cross-chain decentralized finance protocol, will debut its native FOLKS token on November 6. At the Token Generation Event (TGE), FOLKS will launch using the Wormhole NTT cross-chain standard. The token will act as the central element of protocol governance, enabling community… The post 4 Key Crypto Projects Lining Up Big November Releases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Several crypto projects are entering November with key developments that could attract market attention. Lighter, EtherFi, Aerodrome, and Folks Finance are among the projects with key milestones planned. These include new trading features, buyback proposals, and product releases expected in the first half of the month. Sponsored Sponsored Ether.fi (ETHFI) Governance Vote on $50 Million Buyback Concludes Today Ether.fi (ETHFI) reaches a key governance milestone today, November 3, as community voting concludes on a proposal to authorize up to $50 million in ETHFI token buybacks. Under the proposal, the EtherFi Foundation will buy ETHFI tokens from the open market whenever the price drops below $3. The initiative aims to enhance liquidity, stabilize token value, and strengthen long-term holder confidence. “The Foundation intends to progressively expand buy-back capacity in proportion to protocol revenues, particularly while ETHFI remains below US $3, ensuring efficient use of surplus revenue to strengthen market confidence and reduce circulating supply,” the proposal reads. All buyback transactions will be publicly reported. If approved, the initiative will take effect immediately. The vote comes at a critical moment for ETHFI. BeInCrypto Markets data showed that the altcoin has dropped more than 46% over the past month. At the time of writing, ETHFI was trading at $0.93, representing a 7.29% decline over the past 24 hours. ETHFI Price Performance. Source: BeInCrypto Markets A successful buyback could help stabilize the token’s price and restore investor confidence amid ongoing market volatility. Without approval, ETHFI may remain vulnerable to further downside pressure. Sponsored Sponsored Folks Finance Schedules FOLKS Token Launch Folks Finance, a cross-chain decentralized finance protocol, will debut its native FOLKS token on November 6. At the Token Generation Event (TGE), FOLKS will launch using the Wormhole NTT cross-chain standard. The token will act as the central element of protocol governance, enabling community…

4 Key Crypto Projects Lining Up Big November Releases

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 02:39
4
4$0.06597+5.99%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0004025+34.70%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$0.9939+2.66%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007178+0.02%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.29351+1.17%

Several crypto projects are entering November with key developments that could attract market attention. Lighter, EtherFi, Aerodrome, and Folks Finance are among the projects with key milestones planned.

These include new trading features, buyback proposals, and product releases expected in the first half of the month.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Ether.fi (ETHFI) Governance Vote on $50 Million Buyback Concludes Today

Ether.fi (ETHFI) reaches a key governance milestone today, November 3, as community voting concludes on a proposal to authorize up to $50 million in ETHFI token buybacks.

Under the proposal, the EtherFi Foundation will buy ETHFI tokens from the open market whenever the price drops below $3. The initiative aims to enhance liquidity, stabilize token value, and strengthen long-term holder confidence.

All buyback transactions will be publicly reported. If approved, the initiative will take effect immediately. The vote comes at a critical moment for ETHFI.

BeInCrypto Markets data showed that the altcoin has dropped more than 46% over the past month. At the time of writing, ETHFI was trading at $0.93, representing a 7.29% decline over the past 24 hours.

ETHFI Price Performance. Source: BeInCrypto Markets

A successful buyback could help stabilize the token’s price and restore investor confidence amid ongoing market volatility. Without approval, ETHFI may remain vulnerable to further downside pressure.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Folks Finance Schedules FOLKS Token Launch

Folks Finance, a cross-chain decentralized finance protocol, will debut its native FOLKS token on November 6. At the Token Generation Event (TGE), FOLKS will launch using the Wormhole NTT cross-chain standard.

The token will act as the central element of protocol governance, enabling community participation in key decisions and supporting long-term incentive structures. The total supply of FOLKS is capped at 50 million tokens.

At launch, 12.7 million FOLKS representing 25.4% of the total supply will be released into circulation. The initial allocation will go toward ecosystem growth and a community airdrop.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Aerodrome Set for Major Upgrades in November

Aerodrome, the leading decentralized exchange on Base, is preparing to close its MetaDEX02 phase next week. The network will release two major upgrades.

After this, the team will shift all attention to MetaDEX03. According to Alexander, this is their “most advanced” decentralized exchange operating system (DEXOS).

The contributor described it as a “massive upgrade”, meaning it will bring significant improvements or new features compared to the previous version.

These represent a substantial evolution for a protocol that is the top revenue-producing DEX and fourth-highest earning protocol in DeFi, surpassing Ethereum and Solana.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Lighter Plans Spot Trading Launch

Rounding out the quartet is Lighter. The Ethereum Layer-2 perpetuals exchange, known for its zero-fee model, is accelerating its product roadmap.

During a recent interview, CEO Vladimir Novakovski shared the company’s upcoming roadmap, noting that spot trading could go live in early November. Lighter would initially list key assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), with additional meme coins to be listed shortly thereafter. Nevertheless, the team has yet to announce an exact date for the launch.

On October 31, the platform launched foreign exchange (FX) perpetuals trading, broadening its appeal beyond crypto natives, targeting traditional finance traders seeking on-chain efficiency.

With EtherFi’s governance vote, Lighter’s spot trading launch, Aerodrome’s technical upgrades, and Folks Finance’s token debut, November is shaping up to be an eventful month for the crypto market — one that could reignite market momentum across multiple ecosystems.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/top-crypto-events-november-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple News: Inside the $4 Billion Buying Spree and the Rise of XRP Treasuries

Ripple News: Inside the $4 Billion Buying Spree and the Rise of XRP Treasuries

The post Ripple News: Inside the $4 Billion Buying Spree and the Rise of XRP Treasuries appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple Labs is on an aggressive mission to dominate financial infrastructure. Since early 2025, the company has spent close to $4 billion acquiring firms across brokerage, payments, custody, and treasury management. The spree began with the $1.25 billion purchase of prime brokerage firm Hidden Road, now rebranded as Ripple Prime. It followed up with a …
4
4$0.06601+5.09%
XRP
XRP$2.5387+10.11%
MISSION
MISSION$0.000003658-3.68%
Share
CoinPedia2025/11/11 00:30
The Shift to a Cashless Future Is Accelerating Across All Sectors

The Shift to a Cashless Future Is Accelerating Across All Sectors

Cash is dying in Australian daily life. People tap a card for their morning coffee, hop on public transport with a phone in their hands, and pay their bills on their couch without leaving a branch. What was once a novelty is now routine, as shops, services and even small operators are opting for cashless […] The post The Shift to a Cashless Future Is Accelerating Across All Sectors appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.124+2.97%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01221-2.47%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.323-3.00%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/10 23:45
5 AI Crypto Presales to Watch Before the 2026 Bull Run Begins

5 AI Crypto Presales to Watch Before the 2026 Bull Run Begins

Discover the top AI crypto presales shaping 2026. IPO Genie stands out with transparent tokenomics, real-world backing, and verified compliance.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06365-0.10%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001226+6.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/11/11 00:29

Trending News

More

Ripple News: Inside the $4 Billion Buying Spree and the Rise of XRP Treasuries

The Shift to a Cashless Future Is Accelerating Across All Sectors

5 AI Crypto Presales to Watch Before the 2026 Bull Run Begins

Best Crypto Presales to Watch in 2025: Why Digitap ($TAP) is Beating All the “Next Big Meme Coins” ($TAP, DeepSnitch AI, Bitcoin Hyper)

Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,738.80
$105,738.80$105,738.80

+0.65%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,538.98
$3,538.98$3,538.98

+0.55%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5350
$2.5350$2.5350

+0.23%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.81
$166.81$166.81

+0.31%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17921
$0.17921$0.17921

-0.01%