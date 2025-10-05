$4 skyrocketed due to CZ's post, and a trader gained about 650 times

PANews reported on October 5th that, according to Cointelegraph, a trader using wallet address "0x872" became one of the earliest buyers of the $4 Meme coin on BNB Chain following its release. After CZ shared a post about the token on Platform X, the token's price skyrocketed. The trader's initial investment of $3,000 in BNB skyrocketed in value to approximately $2 million within a few hours, achieving a staggering return of approximately 650x.
Currently, the trader still holds tokens worth $1.88 million. In addition, on-chain data shows that "4" has also become the third most purchased token by "smart money" on BNB Chain.
