4 Top Crypto Gainers of 2025: BlockDAG, Stellar, Hedera, & Arbitrum

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/17 18:00
Threshold
T$0.017+1.25%
RealLink
REAL$0.06359-0.32%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.31+4.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01766-2.91%

4 Top Crypto Gainers Right Now: BlockDAG Goes Viral with a Nearly $410M Presale; Stellar, Hedera, & Arbitrum Follow Suit!

In crypto, hype can inflate prices, but only real economics sustain them. The top crypto gainers aren’t just the coins making noise; they’re the ones with mechanisms that translate attention into adoption and traction into value. B

lockDAG is leading that pack right now, not by chance, but by design. Its referral-driven virality shows how a well-structured economic model can build user bases in the hundreds of thousands, raise nine figures, and do it all before even launching on exchanges.

This listicle breaks down why BlockDAG sits at the top of today’s top crypto gainers, and how other strong names like Stellar, Hedera, and Arbitrum are following with solid moves of their own.

1. BlockDAG: Viral Growth Backed by Real Economics

BlockDAG isn’t just another presale with big promises. It’s a project showing what happens when virality is engineered into the very core of the model. Its referral program, offering 25% in BDAG to inviters and 5% to invitees, has created exponential organic growth. These aren’t points or promises. Every referral is settled on-chain, in the native BDAG coin. That makes the process transparent and measurable, reinforcing both credibility and momentum.

This isn’t theory. BlockDAG has now raised nearly $410 million, has over 325,000 participants, and has sold over 26.2 billion coins. The presale is currently in batch 30, priced at $0.03, but a special limited offer is available until October 1st, letting buyers get in at just $0.0013. Early holders of the coin have already seen an ROI of 2,900%.

What separates BlockDAG from hype coins is that its growth translates into a real ecosystem. The X1 mobile app already has 3 million+ miners, and the hardware miners are currently being shipped globally. This means BlockDAG isn’t only expanding online; it’s deploying physical infrastructure to support its coin economy. That’s why it leads any honest list of top crypto gainers: it blends social scaling with blockchain economics in a way that’s rare.

2. Stellar: Boost from Real-World Payments

Stellar (XLM) has seen a noticeable price uptick lately, and its momentum is being driven by increased usage in cross-border payment solutions. With new partnerships forming in Latin America and Africa, Stellar is being used more often as a bridge currency to move money quickly and cheaply. Recent updates include enhancements to Stellar’s smart contract capabilities and a new integration with MoneyGram that allows users to convert USDC to fiat at local partners.

XLM’s rise isn’t as aggressive as some newer projects, but its growth is rooted in real-world use cases. That positions it as one of the top crypto gainers for those looking at long-term viability rather than short-term pumps.

3. Hedera: Government Collaborations Paying Off

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is another project making headlines for the right reasons. Its recent surge in visibility comes on the back of several government and enterprise partnerships. The biggest news came with the announcement of a collaboration with the U.S. State Department to explore blockchain applications for secure records and environmental data tracking.

HBAR has long stood out for its governance model, which includes participation from giants like Google, IBM, and Boeing. While that model is sometimes criticized for being more centralized, it also gives Hedera a reputation for stability and trustworthiness among institutional players.

On the price side, HBAR has experienced a steady increase, moving away from its mid-year slump and gaining interest among investors looking for platforms that go beyond DeFi and speculation. 

4. Arbitrum: Scaling Ethereum with Real Traction

Arbitrum (ARB) continues to ride the wave of Ethereum Layer 2 adoption. With gas fees on Ethereum still being an issue during high activity periods, Arbitrum offers a compelling alternative by reducing costs and increasing speed without compromising on decentralization.

Its recent inclusion in multiple DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces has pushed user activity higher. Arbitrum is also benefiting from Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade talk, which could further reduce fees and strengthen Layer 2 ecosystems. ARB’s price has reflected this increased usage, making it one of the more promising Layer 2 tokens to watch. 

Conclusion: Real Value Drives Real Gains

From BlockDAG’s economic flywheel to Stellar’s remittance play, Hedera’s enterprise moves, and Arbitrum’s Layer 2 traction, the top crypto gainers today aren’t just lucky. They’ve built systems that either deliver utility, scale efficiently, or tap into large user bases, and in BlockDAG’s case, all three.

BlockDAG sits at the top not just because it raised more money, but because it did so by building something people actually use. With real mining hardware, a functioning mobile app, and referral incentives settled transparently on-chain, its virality is more than hype. It’s economics at work.

If you’re looking for a top crypto gainer that’s showing its work while still offering a presale entry point, BlockDAG’s $0.0013 special price till October 1st is a window worth watching.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03545+0.71%
Humanity
H$0.05226+8.94%
Threshold
T$0.017+1.19%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Share
Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00281-18.73%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00592-2.63%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001893-0.05%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Share
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08691-1.42%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5359-8.79%
Triathon
GROW$0.0612+144.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%