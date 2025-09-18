Pudgy Party, Pixels, EVE Frontier, and The Beacon headline fall’s web3 gaming season with strong communities, token rewards, and polished gameplay that keeps players engaged.Pudgy Party, Pixels, EVE Frontier, and The Beacon headline fall’s web3 gaming season with strong communities, token rewards, and polished gameplay that keeps players engaged.

4 Web3 Games That Will Be on Serious Rotation This Fall

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 22:08
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-6.49%
Mobile Gaming

As summer gives way to fall, the web3 games that defined H1 of 2025 are giving way to a clutch of new upstarts. Some are on the verge of being released, while others have just been upgraded or begun gaining traction. But all five of the games featured here share this much in common: they’re highly playable. So much so that they’ll be seeing heavy rotation this fall among web3 gamers who know a good thing when they find it. From platformers to RPGs, this fab five do all that with a cherry on top.

Pudgy Party

Easily one of this year’s most highly anticipated web3 games, Pudgy Party has been a long time coming. And now it’s here, the Pudgy community are happy little penguins. Not just the original holders of the NFT collection that spawned the Pudgy IP that’s since popped up everywhere – both onchain and in-store – but also web3 gamers at large.

Available on the App Store and Google Play Store, the Mythical Games-created Pudgy Party is a platform romper in which Power Pudgies roam around collecting items and performing bomb leaps and water surges. There are PvP battles, rare skins to collect, and leaderboards to ascend. Having surpassed 500,000 downloads already, this Pudgy Party is gonna run and run.

Pixels

Don’t let the retro graphics and Farmville vibes fool you: Pixels packs a real punch. There’s surprising depth to this blockchain farming game, whose open design and community-centric vibes make it a pleasurable place to dip into for a little cultivation and conversation. The Pixels team has been tilling the soil in readiness for a breakout year, and the Ronin Network-powered open-world sim is hitting new heights thanks to fresh updates.

Its large community of farmers – from casual planters to hardcore creators – has been wooed by the clever staking mechanics that tie real rewards into everyday gameplay, turning virtual harvests into tangible value. Pixels invites you to build farms, craft items, and now dive into PvE and PvP modes with the upcoming Chapter 3 release, due in October. Social features let you collaborate on massive worlds, while $PIXEL emissions reward active players, making every session feel rewarding. Thanks to these enhancements, it’s priming for a bountiful fall harvest of Pixel playtime.

EVE Frontier

Venturing into the stars, EVE Frontier from CCP Games is the web3 space survival MMO that’s finally igniting after years of anticipation, with Founder Access now live and a free trial running through September. EVE, known for its deep lore and player-driven economies, has harnessed blockchain integration, bringing true asset ownership to this unforgiving universe, attracting explorers ready to claim their slice of the cosmos.

In this Redstone blockchain-powered world, players must mine resources, build ships, and engage in high-stakes PvP or co-op survival, while progress and assets persist across sessions. The recent Vision Update has polished exploration mechanics and added new era features, making every frontier push feel epic and rewarding. As mainnet features expand this fall, EVE Frontier is a go-to for gamers craving immersive space adventures where only the best-prepped survive.

The Beacon

Web3 loves its RPGs and in The Beacon it might just have found its most genre-defying yet. This Arbitrum-native game, which is currently in beta, is set to be rolled out this fall, enabling players to enter its dungeons and attempt to vanquish the monsters they contain. A combination of skill and strategy is required to advance through The Beacon, which enables players to choose between three modes: single-player PvE, co-op PvE, and an MMO-like world.

Available on desktop and in-browser, The Beacon is free-to-play, while owners of a Founding Character NFT can enjoy unique rewards such as the ability to find loot in chests and to fully customize their characters. Don’t let the unassuming graphics and familiar fantasy world concept fool you: there’s real depth to The Beacon, which looks poised to illuminate the web3 gaming sector when it drops this fall.

Web3 Games to Fall For

As the nights draw, it seems the perfect time for taking a closer look at what the web3 gaming sector is serving up as entertainment. As an examination of the five new or renewed titles featured here shows, there’s something for everyone, from sports fanatics to PvP battlers. And while all of the games contain web3 components, from native tokens to NFTs, these elements have been added to complement the gameplay rather than define it. Come for the fun. Stay for the community vibes and token rewards.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.25316-6.95%
KIND
KIND$0.006581+40.61%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001901-5.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

$Loud pre-sale, huge volume
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1398-5.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002572-4.84%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005035+2.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/30 09:53
Share
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0.014207+1.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,398.06-1.78%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00648+5.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act