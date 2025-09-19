The post 40% of Americans Would Try DeFi With Right Laws: Poll appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. More than 40% of Americans are open to using decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols if proposed legislation is made law, according to a recent survey.  Crypto lobby group the DeFi Education Fund (DEF) found in a survey released on Thursday that many Americans “are curious about DeFi” as respondents signalled a low trust in the traditional finance system. The survey was conducted by Ipsos between Aug. 18 and 21, with 1,321 US adults polled. Ipsos Public Affairs vice president Alec Tyson said the study found “emerging awareness of cryptocurrency and decentralized finance as many Americans express frustrations with current financial institutions’ ability to deliver security, personalized control and flexibility.” 40% of Americans open to DeFi  The poll showed that 42% said they would likely try DeFi if proposed legislation were passed into law, split between 9% who said they were “extremely or very likely” and 33% who responded they were “somewhat likely” to try. Congress is currently looking at bills that would define the legal status of many cryptocurrencies and specify how the country’s financial regulators divvy up policing the sector. Two in five, or 40%, of the respondents said they’d “likely try out DeFi,” with 84% of those respondents saying they’d use it to make purchases online.  Just 12% of those surveyed said they were very or extremely interested in learning about DeFi, while nearly 40% believed that DeFi can address the issue of high transaction and service fees in banking and traditional finance.   “I would keep more of my paycheck in my pocket. I wouldn’t have to rely on any of the financial institutions, on paying them fees,” said one respondent from Queens in New York City.  Study shows mistrust of banks and TradFi The DEF said the survey found that trust in traditional finance was “low across the… The post 40% of Americans Would Try DeFi With Right Laws: Poll appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. More than 40% of Americans are open to using decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols if proposed legislation is made law, according to a recent survey.  Crypto lobby group the DeFi Education Fund (DEF) found in a survey released on Thursday that many Americans “are curious about DeFi” as respondents signalled a low trust in the traditional finance system. The survey was conducted by Ipsos between Aug. 18 and 21, with 1,321 US adults polled. Ipsos Public Affairs vice president Alec Tyson said the study found “emerging awareness of cryptocurrency and decentralized finance as many Americans express frustrations with current financial institutions’ ability to deliver security, personalized control and flexibility.” 40% of Americans open to DeFi  The poll showed that 42% said they would likely try DeFi if proposed legislation were passed into law, split between 9% who said they were “extremely or very likely” and 33% who responded they were “somewhat likely” to try. Congress is currently looking at bills that would define the legal status of many cryptocurrencies and specify how the country’s financial regulators divvy up policing the sector. Two in five, or 40%, of the respondents said they’d “likely try out DeFi,” with 84% of those respondents saying they’d use it to make purchases online.  Just 12% of those surveyed said they were very or extremely interested in learning about DeFi, while nearly 40% believed that DeFi can address the issue of high transaction and service fees in banking and traditional finance.   “I would keep more of my paycheck in my pocket. I wouldn’t have to rely on any of the financial institutions, on paying them fees,” said one respondent from Queens in New York City.  Study shows mistrust of banks and TradFi The DEF said the survey found that trust in traditional finance was “low across the…

40% of Americans Would Try DeFi With Right Laws: Poll

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 07:21
1
1$0.0085-15.81%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03478-4.86%
Threshold
T$0.01671-3.63%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0616+0.85%
Vice
VICE$0.02262+2.95%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001902-6.44%

More than 40% of Americans are open to using decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols if proposed legislation is made law, according to a recent survey. 

Crypto lobby group the DeFi Education Fund (DEF) found in a survey released on Thursday that many Americans “are curious about DeFi” as respondents signalled a low trust in the traditional finance system.

The survey was conducted by Ipsos between Aug. 18 and 21, with 1,321 US adults polled. Ipsos Public Affairs vice president Alec Tyson said the study found “emerging awareness of cryptocurrency and decentralized finance as many Americans express frustrations with current financial institutions’ ability to deliver security, personalized control and flexibility.”

40% of Americans open to DeFi 

The poll showed that 42% said they would likely try DeFi if proposed legislation were passed into law, split between 9% who said they were “extremely or very likely” and 33% who responded they were “somewhat likely” to try.

Congress is currently looking at bills that would define the legal status of many cryptocurrencies and specify how the country’s financial regulators divvy up policing the sector.

Two in five, or 40%, of the respondents said they’d “likely try out DeFi,” with 84% of those respondents saying they’d use it to make purchases online. 

Just 12% of those surveyed said they were very or extremely interested in learning about DeFi, while nearly 40% believed that DeFi can address the issue of high transaction and service fees in banking and traditional finance.  

“I would keep more of my paycheck in my pocket. I wouldn’t have to rely on any of the financial institutions, on paying them fees,” said one respondent from Queens in New York City. 

Study shows mistrust of banks and TradFi

The DEF said the survey found that trust in traditional finance was “low across the board,” with the data revealing significant variations and areas of skepticism across the financial landscape. 

Less than half of those surveyed believe the current US financial system meets their financial needs, while just a quarter thought that the traditional system is designed to benefit ordinary people.

More Americans are interested in having “control over my money at all times,” and many are looking for ways to send or receive money without a middleman, the researchers stated. 

Related: Thailand’s citizens are waking up to frozen bank accounts: Bitcoin anyone?

Financial surveillance and security are also major concerns, with only 29% of Americans surveyed believing that the US financial system is secure today.  

Around three-quarters of those surveyed agreed that the current financial system needs to be upgraded to combat new threats, like cybercrime or AI.

DeFi still a nascent sector

“Desire for stronger security and lower transaction fees are among the top reasons that Americans are interested in DeFi, and Americans believe DeFi can alleviate friction points in finance today,” the researchers concluded. 

Last month, US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said there was “nothing to be afraid of” about crypto payments operating outside the traditional banking system.

DeFi TVL approaches ATH but remains small overall. Source: DeFilLama

DeFi is still a very nascent sector with total value locked across all protocols currently standing at $160 billion, according to DefiLlama, which is less than the market capitalization of Boeing. 

Magazine: XRP to retest highs? Bitcoin won’t go sideways for long: Hodler’s Digest

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/crypto-lobby-study-40-percent-americans-would-try-defi-with-laws?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.25316-6.95%
KIND
KIND$0.006581+40.61%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001901-5.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

$Loud pre-sale, huge volume
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1398-5.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002572-4.84%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005035+2.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/30 09:53
Share
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0.014207+1.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,398.06-1.78%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00648+5.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act