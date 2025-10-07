ExchangeDEX+
400 BTC Moves as Saylor-Style Bitcoin Buying Strikes Again ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 00:31
Crypto journalist Emilio Bojan reports that one of Bitcoin’s long-dormant giants has awakened. A wallet holding 400.08 BTC has moved for the first time in 12 years.

Mined initially nearly 15 years ago, the stash has been split across several new wallets, sparking renewed speculation throughout the crypto community.

Blockchain records reveal that the wallet dates back to Bitcoin’s early days, when mining was possible on a home computer and coins were worth mere dollars.

Its sudden reactivation after more than a decade is rare and has sparked intrigue over its potential impact on the market.

Crypto analysts are split on the move’s meaning. Some believe the whale is simply reorganizing holdings, enhancing wallet security, or adopting modern self-custody tools, as many early adopters now update their storage strategies to match today’s evolving crypto landscape.

Others caution that such activity could foreshadow a major sell-off, especially amid recent volatility. 

Notably, large Bitcoin transfers from long-dormant wallets often spark fears of distribution, when early holders unload assets, flooding the market and pressuring prices downward.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys More Bitcoin: A Bold Bet on Digital Gold

Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy, under the leadership of co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor, has deepened its long-term Bitcoin bet with another major purchase.

Source: Strategy

The firm acquired 196 BTC for about $22.1 million at an average price of $113,048 per coin, bringing its total holdings to 640,031 BTC. Altogether, Strategy has spent roughly $47.35 billion on Bitcoin at an average cost of $73,983 per BTC, solidifying its position as the world’s largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency.

Notably, Strategy’s steady accumulation of Bitcoin highlights its firm conviction in the asset’s long-term value, despite market volatility. 

Since launching its Bitcoin strategy in 2020 with a few hundred million dollars, Michael Saylor has used both equity and debt financing to build one of the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin reserves, often increasing holdings during downturns, a tactic he famously calls “buying the top forever.”


Source: https://zycrypto.com/dormant-wallet-awakens-400-btc-moves-as-saylor-style-bitcoin-buying-strikes-again/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
