Ego Death Capital Completes $100 Million Fund to Invest in Bitcoin Companies

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Axios , Ego Death Capital has completed its second fund of $ 100 million, focusing on promoting the development of software companies based on the Bitcoin protocol. The fund mainly invests in companies with annual revenues between $ 1 million and $ 3 million that are hampered by funding constraints and focus on supporting Series A financing. It has invested in Bitcoin-related companies such as Roxom , Relai and Breez . Ego Death Capital said it is committed to investing in Bitcoin companies that truly solve real-world problems, rather than cryptocurrency tokens or hardware and mining.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.