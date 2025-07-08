Solana, XRP, Cronos crypto included in new Trump’s ‘blue chip’ ETF

Crypto.news
2025/07/08 22:50
Wink
LIKE$0.010406-5.90%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.08292+2.52%
XRP
XRP$3.1724+2.22%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.45+0.57%

Solana, XRP, and Cronos will be among the altcoins featured in Trump Media and Technology Group’s ‘blue chip’ ETF.

Donald Trump’s Truth Social brand firm is expanding its crypto exposure with a new ‘blue chip’ ETF. On Tuesday, July 8, Trump Media and Technology filed an initial registration statement on Form S-1 for a multi-asset crypto ETF.

Pending U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approval, the fund will include a 70% Bitcoin (BTC) and a 15% Ethereum (ETH) allocation, and will also feature three prominent altcoins. Specifically, it will have an 8% Solana (SOL) allocation, 5% for Cronos (CRO), and 2% in XRP (XRP).

The Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF, B.T., will be structured as a Nevada business trust and issue its shares on the NYSE Arca. Crypto.com, the issuer of Cronos, will act as the digital custodian for the ETF’s assets. It will also serve as the prime execution agent, as well as the staking and liquidity provider.

Trump’s media empire expands into crypto

This was not the first ETF filed under the Truth Social brand. For one, Trump Media and Technology also filed for an ETF that included a 75% allocation in Bitcoin and 25% allocation in Ethereum. The fund with the two most popular crypto assets will likely appeal to more risk-averse investors. Crypto.com will also serve as a custodian for this fund.

The filings come as the U.S. takes a more friendly approach to crypto regulation. On July 1, reports came out that the SEC is planning to fast-track regulatory approvals for crypto ETFs. In talks with major crypto exchanges, the agency discussed enabling issuers to just file a form S-1 and wait for the required 75 days.

If the SEC implements this change, Truth Social’s ETFs may already have done all that is required to get approval. Still, the SEC may require further changes to the filings.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
AnkrNetwork
ANKR$0.01686+4.46%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:33
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
Aspecta
ASP$0.152-4.82%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:04
Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018386+2.08%
ELYSIA
EL$0.00517+0.31%
Comedian
BAN$0.06486+0.66%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 16:28

Trending News

More

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million