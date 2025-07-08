BSC blockchain achieves fast finality, transaction confirmation time reduced to 4 seconds

PANews reported on July 8 that according to BNB Chain Chinese, BSC 's Fast Finality has been fully integrated into the mainnet, and the final confirmation time of user transactions has been greatly shortened to less than 4 seconds, requiring only 5 blocks to confirm (originally 15 ). This upgrade has increased the settlement speed of DeFi , NFT and GameFi by more than 83% , and the network security is guaranteed by the consensus of more than 66% of validators. Fast finality will also help centralized exchanges ( CEX ) achieve a nearly instant deposit and withdrawal experience. For more technical details, please refer to the official GitHub documentation.

