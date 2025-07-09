Phantom puts perps in traders’ pockets as mobile-first derivatives go live

Crypto.news
2025/07/09 04:33
Prosper
PROS$0.06515+9.18%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0228+10.62%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00133-5.00%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0004379+4.53%

Perpetual futures see over $100 billion in daily trading volume, yet most platforms still cater to pros. Phantom’s mobile-first approach could be the bridge or the breaking point for retail adoption.

On July 8, Phantom, the crypto wallet best known for its seamless Solana and Ethereum integrations, rolled out perpetual futures trading directly within its app.

https://twitter.com/phantom/status/1942628993636917311

Unlike traditional perps platforms that overwhelm users with complex order books and advanced charting tools, Phantom’s implementation strips derivatives trading down to its basics, letting users open leveraged positions in a few taps, right next to their NFT collections and token balances.

The feature, powered by Hyperliquid’s infrastructure, offers over 100 markets, from blue chips like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to volatile meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe (PEPE).

Can Phantom’s perps bridge the gap or widen the risk divide?

Phantom’s move into perpetual futures is a litmus test for crypto’s retail adoption. Derivatives account for nearly 75% of all crypto trading volume, yet most platforms remain daunting for casual users, with interfaces cluttered by advanced tools like conditional orders and depth charts.

By contrast, Phantom said in the press release that its integration reduces the process to three steps: fund a position with SOL (automatically converted to USDC), pick a market, and set leverage. No bridging assets, no separate exchange accounts, just a wallet-native experience.

The accessibility could be a double-edged sword. On one hand, it lowers the barrier for non-professionals to engage with leveraged markets, which have historically been dominated by hedge funds and algorithmic traders. On the other, it introduces the risks inherent to derivatives, such as liquidation, funding fees, and amplified losses, to an audience that may not fully understand the mechanics.

Phantom issued an explicit warning that the feature isn’t available in the U.K., where the Financial Conduct Authority has taken a hardline stance on crypto derivatives, especially for retail traders, since early 2021.

Other jurisdictions with strict derivatives regulations may follow suit, though Phantom has yet to release a full list of restricted regions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
AnkrNetwork
ANKR$0.01686+4.46%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:33
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
Aspecta
ASP$0.152-4.82%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:04
Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018386+2.08%
ELYSIA
EL$0.00517+0.31%
Comedian
BAN$0.06486+0.66%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 16:28

Trending News

More

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million