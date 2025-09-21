The post 4,057,686 SHIB Burned in Days: What Remains? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to Shibburn data, 4,057,686 SHIB have been removed from the Shiba Inu supply in a matter of days. A total of 4,057,686 SHIB tokens were burned in the last seven days as reported by Shibburn, marking a 138.57% increase in weekly burn rate. However, the reverse is seen daily, as less SHIB tokens were burned, resulting in a drop in daily burn rate. In the last 24 hours, a meager 117,566 SHIB were burned, marking a 89.01% drop in burn rate. HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.0000129 (1hr 0.21% ▲ | 24hr -2.95% ▼ )Market Cap: $7,603,047,444 (-2.84% ▼)Total Supply: 589,247,706,073,045 TOKENS BURNTPast 24Hrs: 117,566 (-89.01% ▼)Past 7 Days: 4,057,686 (138.57% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) September 20, 2025 The 4,057,686 SHIB tokens burned in the last seven days have contributed to a drop in Shiba Inu’s total supply. At its inception, Shiba Inu had a total supply of 1 quadrillion tokens. This has reduced by more than 410 trillion Shiba Inu tokens being slashed from the total supply. According to Shibburn data, Shiba Inu’s total supply now stands at 589,247,706,073,045 SHIB. Shibarium bridge exploit community update Earlier this week, the official SHIB X account provided the Shiba Inu community with an update on the Shibarium bridge exploit over the last weekend. As of this recent update, 17 different tokens were stolen from the bridge, including $1 million ETH, $1.3 million SHIB, $717,000 KNINE, $680,000 LEASH, $260,000 ROAR as well as smaller amounts of TREAT, USDC, USDT, BAD, SHIFU, FUND, DAI, LTD, XFUND, WBTC and OSCAR. The attacker only sold their USDT and USDC to ETH while they attempted seven times to sell their KNINE before K9 Finance DAO was able to blacklist their wallet. All other tokens remain in control of the attacker and are at risk. The leading possibility… The post 4,057,686 SHIB Burned in Days: What Remains? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to Shibburn data, 4,057,686 SHIB have been removed from the Shiba Inu supply in a matter of days. A total of 4,057,686 SHIB tokens were burned in the last seven days as reported by Shibburn, marking a 138.57% increase in weekly burn rate. However, the reverse is seen daily, as less SHIB tokens were burned, resulting in a drop in daily burn rate. In the last 24 hours, a meager 117,566 SHIB were burned, marking a 89.01% drop in burn rate. HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.0000129 (1hr 0.21% ▲ | 24hr -2.95% ▼ )Market Cap: $7,603,047,444 (-2.84% ▼)Total Supply: 589,247,706,073,045 TOKENS BURNTPast 24Hrs: 117,566 (-89.01% ▼)Past 7 Days: 4,057,686 (138.57% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) September 20, 2025 The 4,057,686 SHIB tokens burned in the last seven days have contributed to a drop in Shiba Inu’s total supply. At its inception, Shiba Inu had a total supply of 1 quadrillion tokens. This has reduced by more than 410 trillion Shiba Inu tokens being slashed from the total supply. According to Shibburn data, Shiba Inu’s total supply now stands at 589,247,706,073,045 SHIB. Shibarium bridge exploit community update Earlier this week, the official SHIB X account provided the Shiba Inu community with an update on the Shibarium bridge exploit over the last weekend. As of this recent update, 17 different tokens were stolen from the bridge, including $1 million ETH, $1.3 million SHIB, $717,000 KNINE, $680,000 LEASH, $260,000 ROAR as well as smaller amounts of TREAT, USDC, USDT, BAD, SHIFU, FUND, DAI, LTD, XFUND, WBTC and OSCAR. The attacker only sold their USDT and USDC to ETH while they attempted seven times to sell their KNINE before K9 Finance DAO was able to blacklist their wallet. All other tokens remain in control of the attacker and are at risk. The leading possibility…
According to Shibburn data, 4,057,686 SHIB have been removed from the Shiba Inu supply in a matter of days.
A total of 4,057,686 SHIB tokens were burned in the last seven days as reported by Shibburn, marking a 138.57% increase in weekly burn rate. However, the reverse is seen daily, as less SHIB tokens were burned, resulting in a drop in daily burn rate. In the last 24 hours, a meager 117,566 SHIB were burned, marking a 89.01% drop in burn rate.
The 4,057,686 SHIB tokens burned in the last seven days have contributed to a drop in Shiba Inu’s total supply.
At its inception, Shiba Inu had a total supply of 1 quadrillion tokens. This has reduced by more than 410 trillion Shiba Inu tokens being slashed from the total supply.
According to Shibburn data, Shiba Inu’s total supply now stands at 589,247,706,073,045 SHIB.
Shibarium bridge exploit community update
Earlier this week, the official SHIB X account provided the Shiba Inu community with an update on the Shibarium bridge exploit over the last weekend.
As of this recent update, 17 different tokens were stolen from the bridge, including $1 million ETH, $1.3 million SHIB, $717,000 KNINE, $680,000 LEASH, $260,000 ROAR as well as smaller amounts of TREAT, USDC, USDT, BAD, SHIFU, FUND, DAI, LTD, XFUND, WBTC and OSCAR.
The attacker only sold their USDT and USDC to ETH while they attempted seven times to sell their KNINE before K9 Finance DAO was able to blacklist their wallet. All other tokens remain in control of the attacker and are at risk.
The leading possibility for the root cause of the attack was a compromise of internal validator keys, either from the developer machine or the server’s KMS. The Shiba Inu team has offered the attacker a 50 ETH bounty for the return of these stolen funds.
Source: https://u.today/4057686-shib-burned-in-days-what-remains
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
You May Also Like
Worldcoin (WLD) Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet Amid Privacy Fears and Regulatory Heat
When you hear about Worldcoin, chances are the first thing that comes to mind is its Orb, the futuristic-looking device scanning people’s irises in exchange for crypto. That image alone makes Worldcoin stand out, but it also places the project at the center of one of crypto’s toughest debates: privacy versus regulation. Why Worldcoin Faces
Coinstats2025/09/21 06:00
Crypto Rollercoaster: Fed Rate Cut Sparks Mixed Moves Across Bitcoin and Altcoins
The crypto market ended a volatile week amid the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut of 2025. Bitcoin edged up 0.2% to $115,792 but failed to break past $118,000, prompting mixed analyst outlooks. Crypto Market Volatility Amidst Fed Rate Cut The crypto economy closed another volatile week, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve cut […]
Coinstats2025/09/21 06:20
Analysts Expect XRP to Rally Soon, Though This Lesser-Known Altcoin May Outperform
XRP has reclaimed center stage in the crypto market after pushing past $3, fueled by rising institutional demand and renewed interest in corporate treasuries. As analysts debate whether this momentum could soon carry the token toward fresh all-time highs, some investors are already looking elsewhere for opportunities with even greater upside. One name being discussed […] Continue Reading: Analysts Expect XRP to Rally Soon, Though This Lesser-Known Altcoin May Outperform
Coinstats2025/09/21 06:15