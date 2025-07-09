Coinbase CEO: Expect the House of Representatives to pass the crypto market structure bill next week

PANews reported on July 9 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong posted on the X platform: "The United States is ready for cryptocurrency. The House of Representatives is expected to pass the crypto market structure bill "CLARITY Act" next week, and the Senate should follow up quickly so that the bill can be signed by the president and officially become law."

