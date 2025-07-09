Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy

PANews reported on July 9 that according to an official announcement, GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME), a media, entertainment and technology company, announced that the pricing of its previously announced underwriting public offering has been determined, and 8,421,054 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) will be sold at a price of $0.95 per share, with total proceeds expected to be approximately $8 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and issuance expenses. The company intends to use most of the proceeds to accelerate the launch of the newly established Ethereum fund management strategy. The GameSquare board of directors has approved a phased investment in Ethereum, totaling up to $100 million, while retaining sufficient working capital for operating the business.

