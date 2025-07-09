Ethereum NFT Series Goblintown Launches Official Meme Coin "GOB" on Solana

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Decrypt, the Ethereum NFT series Goblintown has launched the official Meme coin "GOB" on the Solana blockchain. The token was launched by Exploding Goblin LLC, a subsidiary of Truth Arts, to solve the lifespan problem of new Meme coins. The project will grant the ownership of GOB tokens to a single NFT in the Truth Arts ecosystem, and the quota is reserved for current NFT holders. GOB tokens will not be fully vested, but will be vested in part every second within 24 months, and holders can claim them weekly (the vesting period for companies and team members is 30 months, and the first 6 months are locked).

In addition, in order to deal with the "sniper" problem, Goblintown launched GOB through the community without prior announcement, and the proportion of available tokens on the first day was small. The project will also implement a 2.5% token tax to solve liquidity management problems, and the tax will be used to supplement the liquidity pool, etc., to create a deflationary effect. The founder of the project believes that although the elements of the GOB token design are not innovative, the combination will help maintain the token.

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
