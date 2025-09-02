$40M Axie Infinity Treasury Now Under Community Control

Key Takeaways:
Axie Infinity is going into a new governance era because it is inviting its community of token holders and players to vote for AIP-002 – a landmark proposal that will decentralize control of its massive community fund. This could reshape how choices are made in one of the strongest blockchain gaming ecosystems.
Apart from a governance update, AIP-002 (Axie Improvement Proposal 002) sets the framework for decentralization within the Axie Infinity universe.
Center of the proposal is the Axie Constitution, a primary document that delineates the governance structures, community creator responsibilities, and $40M+ AXS Treasury custodial protocols that would be bundled within the document.
Of the AXS improvements in the Constitution, this is perhaps the most significant step in Axie’s evolution towards having the community, rather than a single team, define the guidelines for interaction and treasury usage.
Voting is now live on App.axie, and it’s open to all users with staked AXS and an eligible Axie Score.
Reminder: Your Voting Power was snapshotted on August 28 at 00:00 UTC, based on your staked AXS and Axie Score. It will not change during the voting period.
Voting closes on September 8, 2025.
The Axie Community Treasury, now worth over $40 million in AXS, is at the core of this governance shift. Previously controlled by the core team, this treasury could soon be in the hands of token holders if AIP-002 passes.
Although decentralized governance fosters trust, it also presents risks such as poor decision-making by disorganized actors, governance attacks, and voter apathy.
The vote on the Constitution is not taking place in a vacuum. It comes after the Axie Infinity Foundation was established in July 2025 with the goal of managing the expanding treasury and giving community governance structure.
The updates are coincidental with a Web 3.0 trend that moves governance from developers to token holders, aiming to encourage greater participation and long-term engagement.
Axie Infinity used to be the undisputed leader in the world of play to earn (P2E) gaming. Due to strong competition from Parallel, Illuvium, and Pixelmon, Axie is needed to reengineer itself.
The changes to governance, along with improvements to gameplay and new uses for AXS, could be what it needs to stay competitive.
Some people who watch the market, though, are still not sure. Governance alone might not be enough to spark growth again if there isn’t a clear plan for keeping players and controlling token emissions.
