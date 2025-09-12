40x Short Whale Faces $43.4 Million in BTC Losses

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 17:34
Bitcoin
BTC$114,829.53+0.54%
Capverse
CAP$0.14205+18.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015996+0.22%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02656-0.96%
Major
MAJOR$0.16029-0.69%
Key Points:
  • The “40x Short Whale” increased its BTC short position by 135.11 coins.
  • This brings its unrealized loss to approximately $2.585 million.
  • The whale now holds the largest loss on Hyperliquid this month.

On September 12th, BlockBeats reported that the “40x Short Whale,” identified as wallet 0xa523, expanded its BTC short position by 135.11 coins, risking liquidation on Hyperliquid.

The whale’s high-risk maneuver, involving 40x leverage, now faces $43.4 million in losses this month, underscoring volatility in Bitcoin markets and potential liquidity challenges.

40x Leverage Brings $43.4M Loss for BTC Trader

The 40x Short Whale, identified by the wallet address 0xa523, added 135.11 BTC to its short position. This increased its nominal position to about $100.6 million. Using 40x leverage with an average entry price of around $112,300 and a liquidation price of nearly $115,200, the whale is under severe liquidation risk.

Within a month, the whale has faced significant losses, totaling $43.4 million. This loss surpasses those of recognized traders such as Aguila Trades and insider trader ‘qwatio’ on Hyperliquid. The whale’s situation in the market is precarious, with its position only 1.4% away from liquidation, intensifying market anxiety.

Market analysts are observing the situation closely due to the potential volatility it could trigger. As of now, major industry voices have remained silent, with no official statements or public reactions documented from key industry figures or institutions.

Bitcoin Volatility Increases Amid High-Leverage Trading Risks

Did you know? Despite the whale’s predicament, similar high-leverage trades have rarely reached such a scale, marking this event as one of the most significant in the recent BTC bear cycle.

As of September 12, 2025, Bitcoin stands at $115,114.91, accumulating a market cap of approximately 2.29 trillion. Data from CoinMarketCap indicates a 1.07% increase in the last 24 hours. Despite recent gains, Bitcoin has undergone a 4.14% decline over 30 days, highlighting prevailing market volatility.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:13 UTC on September 12, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Expert analysis from Coincu suggests a potential increase in market volatility due to increased margin pressures. While regulatory responses remain unclear, the incident emphasizes the significant risks associated with high-leverage trading in the cryptocurrency market.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/btc-40x-short-whale-liquidation/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

On September 12, $3.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and $850 million worth of Ethereum options will expire on the Deribit derivatives exchange. Continue Reading: With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?
Bitcoin
BTC$114,855.64+0.69%
Ethereum
ETH$4,512.31+2.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 17:10
Share
Chanlink Breaks Out to a Weekly High as New Partnerships Boost On-Chain Adoption

Chanlink Breaks Out to a Weekly High as New Partnerships Boost On-Chain Adoption

Chainlink ($LINK) has quietly surged to a weekly high of $23.92, according to LunarCrush data. The price jump comes as a wave of new partnerships and integrations position Chainlink as a key player in the next phase of blockchain infrastructure. One major driver is a new partnership with UBS and DigiFT. Under the Hong Kong
Chainlink
LINK$24.26+2.19%
Boost
BOOST$0.10097+3.59%
Major
MAJOR$0.16051-0.57%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 17:20
Share
Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Cơ hội đầu tư meme coin tiềm năng năm 2025

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Cơ hội đầu tư meme coin tiềm năng năm 2025

Thay vì chỉ là một thương vụ may mắn như nhiều trader từng trải qua với các meme coin trước đây, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) được xây dựng như một dự án có tầm nhìn dài hạn và cộng đồng vững mạnh. Đây không chỉ là một “token theo trend”, mà còn là một meme coin […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01407+1.58%
MAY
MAY$0.04463+0.35%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2591+3.54%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/12 17:53
Share

Trending News

More

With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

Chanlink Breaks Out to a Weekly High as New Partnerships Boost On-Chain Adoption

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Cơ hội đầu tư meme coin tiềm năng năm 2025

Negentropy Capital announces dissolution and will liquidate remaining funds and project quotas

An early HYPE whale sold about 67,000 HYPEs again, and its total profit has exceeded US$57 million.