Analysis: Fed's June meeting minutes may reveal possibility of September rate cut

PANews reported on July 9 that according to foreign media analysis, the minutes of the Fed's June meeting are scheduled to be released at 02:00 on Thursday morning Beijing time. In the June interest rate meeting, Fed officials kept interest rates between 4.25% and 4.50%, and said there could be two rate cuts before the end of the year. Investors will focus on the minutes showing signs that the Fed's wait-and-see phase is coming to an end. The June statement confirmed the improvement in inflation data, and the minutes may further indicate that the committee expects to have the data needed to make a rate cut decision before the end of the summer. If the situation is as expected, this will strengthen market expectations for a rate cut in September.