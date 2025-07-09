The Smarter Web Company raises approximately £10.34 million through new share issuance

PANews reported on July 9 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company The Smarter Web Company disclosed that it has completed a subscription financing of 10.3415 million pounds (before tax) and issued 3,182,013 new ordinary shares at a price of 3.25 pounds per share. The new shares are expected to be listed on July 14.
Earlier yesterday, it was reported that The Smarter Web Company increased its holdings by 226.42 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,000.
